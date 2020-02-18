The BRIT awards paid an emotional tribute to ‘a member of the family’ Caroline Flack

It was tragically announced just days ago that 40-year-old TV presenter Caroline Flack had committed suicide, with her death prompting a movement to ‘be kind’ in her memory.

At tonight’s BRIT awards, host Jack Whitehall paid tribute to Caroline.

‘Over the weekend, we learnt the awful news that a member of the BRITs family, our friend Caroline Flack, tragically passed away.

‘She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun. She will be sorely missed,’ Jack said of Caroline. ‘I’m sure I speak for everyone here when I say our thoughts are with her friends and family.’

Closing the emotional tribute, Jack stepped back to let Lewis Capaldi play his hit song, ‘Someone You Loved’.

This comes in a series of tributes to Caroline, with Harry Styles wearing a black ribbon pinned to the lapel of his BRITs outfit, seemingly in tribute to his ex girlfriend.

‘We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February,’ a statement from her family read over the weekend. ‘We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask that the make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us.’

Our thoughts are with Caroline’s loved ones.