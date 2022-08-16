YSL Beauty are currently having an epic sale, and we want everything

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Time to stock up.

There have been some seriously good beauty products on offer lately. From the Dyson Airwrap deal to the Charlotte Tilbury mystery boxes, there are incredible savings to be had on lots of our favourites items.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. That’s right, YSL Beauty have just launched their epic sale, with 25% off some of the brand’s bestselling fragrances, makeup and skincare.

Plus, if you spend over £120, you can save a whopping 30%. What are you waiting for?

We’ve rounded up our top picks for you to shop, just keep on scrolling. For more bargain buys, don’t forget to check out our edit of the best affordable beauty brands, as chosen by out beauty editor. Enjoy…

YSL Beauty sale: Our top picks:

Libre Eau De Parfum, was £83 now £62.25 | YSL Beauty

This scent is perfect for summer. It combines the sensuality of the orange blossom flowers from Morocco with the aromatic boldness of lavender from France. Delicious. View Deal

Lash Clash Mascara, was £29 now £21.75 | YSL Beauty

Meet YSL’s latest mascara innovation. The double conical brush creates volumised lashes that last all day long, while the oil-in-water wax with hyper-black pigments and smudge-resistant boosters create a creamy, easy-to-use formula. View Deal

Rouge Volupte Candy Glaze, was £32 now £24 | YSL Beauty

Not only is this lipstick beautiful to look at, but it’s innovative, too. It provides the voluptuous shine of a gloss with the care of a balm thanks to the nourishing formula. We love the ‘Healthy Glow Plumper’ shade for every day wear. View Deal

Touche Eclat Blur Primer, was £32 now £24 | YSL Beauty

This primer is iconic for a reason. The gel format blurs and illuminates, helping to even the look of your skin tone. It is the ideal canvas for makeup, and can even be used alone for a radiant look. View Deal

Black Opium Eau De Parfum, was £83 now £62.25 | YSL Beauty

One of our favourite perfumes of all time. This captivating floral scent is twisted with dark, roasted notes of black coffee and paired with sensual vanilla. Our go-to for a special night out. View Deal

Touche Eclat Illuminating Pen, was £28 now £21 | YSL Beauty

This clever illuminating pen brings light to the skin, helping to draw attention to your best facial features. Simply apply to areas where there is a natural shadow or depth to improve dullness or reduce signs of fatigue. View Deal

What will you be adding to your basket?