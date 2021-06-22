If you’ve been waiting to buy an IPL device, but were waiting for one to go into the sale. Now is that time. Today is Amazon Prime Day 2021 and there are plenty of Prime Day beauty deals to be had.
The bestselling Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Cordless Hair Removal Device is 40% off, saving your £180. This is a bargain that will surely be hard to ignore.
Normally it retails for £450, but for today only (until midnight) you can get it for £270.
Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Cordless Hair Removal Device –
was £450, now £270
Why is this such a bestseller? Well because it really does work. Simply put, IPL is a form of light technology developed by dermatologists. Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) works to ‘break the cycle of hair regrowth’, meaning after a few treatments, you can go months at a time without having to remove hair (the website promises 6 months).
There are other versions of this hair removal device – ones that come with more heads and more technology. And guess what? They’re also on sale.
Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device with Body, Dace, Bikini and Underarms attachments and Facial Pen Trimmer –
was £450, now £299.99
This is exactly the same as the above, but with more bells and whistles that tend to specific areas.
Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device with Face & Body Attachements and Facial Pen Trimmer –
was £300, now £220
This is an older model, but still very very good. So if you prefer the lower price point, this is the one for you.
What are you waiting for? Head over to Amazon now to claim your savings. Look out for more hair removal devices too, as there are a few electricals on sale.