Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’ve been waiting to buy an IPL device, but were waiting for one to go into the sale. Now is that time. Today is Amazon Prime Day 2021 and there are plenty of Prime Day beauty deals to be had.

The bestselling Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Cordless Hair Removal Device is 40% off, saving your £180. This is a bargain that will surely be hard to ignore.

Normally it retails for £450, but for today only (until midnight) you can get it for £270.

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Cordless Hair Removal Device – was £450 , now £270

Why is this such a bestseller? Well because it really does work. Simply put, IPL is a form of light technology developed by dermatologists. Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) works to ‘break the cycle of hair regrowth’, meaning after a few treatments, you can go months at a time without having to remove hair (the website promises 6 months). View Deal

There are other versions of this hair removal device – ones that come with more heads and more technology. And guess what? They’re also on sale.