Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

One of the shades was inspired by daughter Harper - cute

Victoria Beckham Beauty has given us some cracking products over the years – the creamy and long-wearing Satin Kajal Liner, the sparkling Lid Lustres and the face-warming Matte Bronzing Brick. All super wearable, all now make-up bag essentials.

We love the whole collection, but perhaps the product we were craving most was a blusher.

Clearly the ex-Spice Girl heard our cries, because now VB Beauty has added a new twist up cream blush stick to her make-up range. Beckham teased the launch of the new make-up product on her Instagram with the hashtag #PoshIsBack.

Called Cheeky Posh, there are five shades in total, each inspired by one of Beckham’s cheekiest moments. They are rather delightfully named: Knickers, Playground, Major, Miniskirt and Rollerskate. The velvety cream texture blends into skin beautifully and works so well on winter complexions, as it’s made with skin-nourishing ingredients like Blue Lotus Wax, Jojoba Esters, and Ginseng Extract. It’s up there with the best blusher we’ve ever tried. Perfect timing, thanks VB.

“When I think of my muse for Cheeky Posh,’ Beckham wrote on her website.’It’s the effortlessly gorgeous woman who’s spent the day at the beach. Seventies Miami Beach to be exact. She’s flushed and very glowy, waves tousled—so beautiful with her easy glamour. That is the fresh-faced flush Cheeky Posh will give you all year round.”

Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh in Rollerskate, £36 | Victoria Beckham Beauty

This bright corally-pink was inspired by Beckham’s daughter Harper. ‘This one’s for Harper. She’ll just rollerskate into the room during a product meeting, pick her favourite shade and roll right back out. A girl who has a point of view (like her mum!)’ View Deal

We want one of every shade. How about you?