Already a huge name in the US, Tatcha skincare is a luxury Japanese-inspired brand that beauty obsessives have been hoping would eventually cross the pond. It’s been a major player in skincare routines in the States and hopes to see the same response over here too.

That day has finally come. On the 4th of May, the brand launched its UK site and on the 9th of June, the brand will be available online and in-store at Space NK. Sign up to the waiting list here. The beauty retailer will also hold a special pop-up in London’s Covent Garden on the 26th of May.

What makes Tatcha so special?

Each product is formulated with Hadasei-3, the brand’s very own complex of double-fermented rice, green tea and algae. Which together work to deeply hydrate, nourish, provide antioxidant protection and work to bring down inflammation in the skin. The range is the perfect combination of tradition and modern science, combining the influence of Japanese skincare rituals with advanced research.

Founder Vicky Tsai, says, ‘These timeless rituals of well-being, anchored in kind-to-skin preparations of plants grown in the nutrient-rich soils and seas of Japan, transformed my skin and soul. With a team of talented people, I created Tatcha to transform your skincare rituals into moments of self-compassion that help you to deeply reconnect with your true needs.’

The brand is founded on the idea that less is more, which is very in keeping with Japanese traditions. Each step of the classic Japanese beauty ritual is ‘beloved and essential’.

What is the ritual?

Tatcha’s ritual that suits all skin types, day or night, consists of four products – a cleansing oil, a polish, an essence and a cream.

The brand carried out a clinical study on the ritual and found some incredible results.

Step 1:

Tatcha The Camellia Cleansing Oil, £45

This is a 2-in-1 that removes make-up and cleanses the skin.

After just one use, 100% of women saw an immediate improvement in moisturisation and radiance.

Tatcha The Rice Polish, £60

Rice powder that’s activated with water and turns into a silky foam to give you a glow boost.

After just one use 100% said that their skin was smoother, the texture had improved and pores were less noticeable.

Tatcha The Essence, £95

Much like the best serum, this product does lots of hard work.

100% of women saw an improvement to skin plumpness, softness, smoothness and suppleness. After one week, 100% said their fine lines looked better.

Tatcha The Silk Cream, £115

All skin types will love this cream, but it’s one of the best moisturisers for dry skin that we’ve ever tried.

After just one use 100% said overall hydration had improved. And after using it day and night for two weeks, 90% said that fine lines were fainter and skin was visible firmer.

These are just four of the 19 products that are now available in the UK. With clinical results like this, it’s clear to see why this product range has been so wildly desired over here in the UK.