Whether you're looking for the best cleanser (opens in new tab), the best toner (opens in new tab) or the best face serum (opens in new tab), you can always rely on Dr. Barbara Sturm. The science-based skincare brand has gone from strength to strength in recent years, so it's no surprise that it's loved by celebrities such as Victoria Beckham, Bella Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

However, there's one celebrity that loves the brand so much, that she's just announced that she has invested in the company herself. Who could that be, we hear you ask? None other than Oprah Winfrey.

That's right. Oprah took to her Instagram to share the news, filming a video with Dr. Barbara Sturm. She captioned the post: "Whenever I discover something delightful, I love to share it. I’ve been using @drbarbarasturm (opens in new tab) products ever since they were introduced into my life 4 years ago. I liked them so much—especially the treatments for darker skin tones—that I called @bbsturm (opens in new tab) to tell her I wanted to invest in the company!"

If you're wondering what Oprah's favourite products from the brand are, you've come to the right place, as we've got the full low-down on everything that the star likes to use.

First up, the Enzyme Cleanser. This product is a clever one as it's essentially a cleanser and an exfoliator all in one. It starts as a powder, and once water is added, transforms into a foam to cleanse skin and remove dead skin cells, leaving your complexion feeling oh-so-soft. Not only that, but Sturm has also created an Enzyme Cleanser specifically for darker skin tones.

Another one of Oprah's favourites are the Glow Drops. If your skin is feeling a little lacklustre, these drops will be your new best friend. They are designed to help refine pores, even out your complexion and add a boost of hydration, all whilst adding a shimmer to the skin. Trust us, you'll be looking radiant in no time.

In fact, Marie Claire UK's Editor, Sunil Makan (opens in new tab), is also a big fan of the drops. "You’ll never not find a bottle of these on me at all times. Apply a few drops into palms (or fingertips) and gently pat onto skin as the final step in your routine for an instant shot of glow."

Sunil always swears by the Sun Drops. "SPF isn’t just for summer, that’s why, all year round I’m reaching for the Sun Drops. They don’t leave your skin grey—a super important factor for this with darker skin tones like myself and soak in without leaving your skin feeling greasy."

Let's face it, if it's good enough for Oprah, then it's definitely good enough for us.