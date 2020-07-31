Marie Claire Skin Awards: Meet our incredible panel of expert judges

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This year Marie Claire is holding its first ever Skin Awards – a new initiative created to recognise and celebrate the very best skincare products on the market and champion the brands acting sustainably and ethically.

Members of the Marie Claire team will be joined by a panel of expert judges – think dermatologists, facialists, doctors, beauty experts and influencers – to decide on the best of the best in the world of skin.

With entries spanning the best cleansers, moisturisers, masks and more, the winners will be celebrated in a virtual ceremony in October. So, without further ado, let’s meet our judges for 2020…

Dr Anjali Mahto

Consultant Dermatologist – @anjalimahto

Dr Anjali Mahto is one of the UK’s leading consultant dermatologists who has worked in both the UK public healthcare sector and private clinics. She is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, member of the Royal Society of Medicine and a spokesperson for The British Skin Foundation. Anjali now practises in London’s Harley Street where she treats patients with diverse skin concerns, helping them to create clinically-informed solutions based on a holistic approach to quality skincare and lifestyle.

Anjali has a particular interest in acne and acne scarring, having experience with her own skin issues from a young age. She is a regular press contributor and widely recognised for her unique skincare ethos, which bridges the gap between traditional medical dermatology, beauty and cosmetic medicine – captured in her book The Skincare Bible.

Rose Gallagher

Make-up Artist, Beauty Writer and Host of Beauty From The Heart Podcast – @rosegallagher

She launched her podcast, Beauty from the Heart, back in 2019. Here, she speaks to some of her favourite people in the beauty industry and beyond about causes that make a positive difference. She creates make-up tutorials online and often shares her personal experiences of living with rosacea. Currently, she represents the beauty brand IT Cosmetics in the UK and Ireland as their brand ambassador.

Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe

Medical and Cosmetic Doctor – @drewomaukeleghe @skndoctor

SKNDOCTOR is one of the most innovative and exciting names on the beauty and cosmetics scene right now. Dr Ewoma combines her extensive medical knowledge with a refreshingly contemporary take on beautification. She’s won the hearts of hundreds of tastemakers and influencers around the country. Internationally, Dr Ewoma has worked with skincare brands; Glossier, Bioderma, Vichy, La Roche-Posay and Dr Dennis Gross.

Championed by the likes of Dazed, Vogue, i-D Magazine, the BBC and Refinery 29, Dr Ewoma is on the cusp of huge things – she’s organically created a unique position for herself and is set to totally dominate the millennial beauty and cosmetics market with her holistic, pioneering approach.

Ruth Crilly

Content Creator, Entrepreneur and Beauty Expert – @modelrecommends

Ruth Crilly, known to many as ‘A Model Recommends’, worked extensively as a fashion and beauty model before deciding to share her expert tips and tricks with the online masses. Her honest reviews, in-depth knowledge and witty writing style has garnered her a loyal following.

Most recently, she’s embarked on her biggest journey yet, motherhood. With her most recent child, Ted, she experienced the common night time loneliness that new mums have. This prompted Ruth to launch the app The Night Feed, which helps members connect with their peers and track their feeds. As well as her successful social platforms, Ruth, is the co-founder of the award-winning dry shampoo range, Colab.

Adeola Gboyega

Make-up Artist and Beauty Expert – @adeolagboyega

A professional make-up artist and beauty expert with over 10 years industry experience, Adeola Gboyega has worked for big beauty brands such as Clarins, Bobbi Brown and Pat McGrath Labs to name but a few. Gboyega has become well known for her skin first approach to make-up, highlighting the importance of investing in great skincare to achieve make-up ready skin.

Creating tutorials online, Adeola educates on how to get her signature glow look and has built up a loyal following of glow-getters. Adeola says: ‘I am so excited to be part of the judging panel for the first Marie Claire Skin Awards!’

Emma Guns

Host of podcast The Emma Guns Show, Presenter and Writer – @emmaguns

Emma Guns is a broadcaster, presenter and writer with nearly 20 years’ experience in health and beauty. Her podcast, The Emma Guns Show, is the top-rated beauty podcast on Apple Podcasts, with nearly 1,000 5-star reviews and has over 8 million global downloads. The show covers topics including beauty, mental health, business, entrepreneurship, sexuality and more with guests including Elizabeth Hurley, Michelle Visage, Andy Puddicombe, Gretchen Rubin, Dr Andrew Weil among many others.

Caroline Barnes

Professional Make-up Artist – @carolinebarnesmakeup

Caroline Barnes is one of the UKs most established and celebrated make-up artists. Known industry wide for her passion, skill and pure professionalism, both clients and brands adore working with her. Her reputation for approachable beauty has helped her establish an enviable roster of clients includuing Emma Watson, Kylie Minogue and Kelly Rowland, to name a few.

Caroline gets enormous satisfaction in creating beautiful, red carpet glamour and also in pushing creative boundaries for video and photo shoots. She has worked with many of the world’s most famous photographers to create beauty and fashion shoots for top publications and brands.

Commercially, Caroline is in demand as an expert ambassador by many major beauty brands, and has her own YouTube channel, Speed Beauty by Caroline Barnes, offering expert beauty advice which is getting deserved recognition. She also gives her time to beauty industry charity Look Good Feel Better, using her ‘midas touch’ to help restore confidence and wellbeing in women cancer sufferers.

Ruby Hammer MBE

Global Make-up Artist and Brand Creator – @rubyhammer

Global make-up artist, brand founder and beauty expert, Ruby Hammer MBE has over 25 years experience within the beauty industry. She has worked across everything from editorial and commercial shoots to haute couture catwalks and TV. In 2007, she was awarded an MBE for her long-standing contribution to the cosmetics industry. A pioneer in the movement towards inclusivity, Ruby focuses on emphasising and enhancing your natural features, teaching people to embrace their unique beauty.

Abigail James

International Facialist, Author and Skinfluencer – @abigailjames1

An award-winning skincare and wellbeing expert, with a clinic in Mayfair London, known for her extensive knowledge, facial massage and results-driven bespoke treatments, Abigail is referred to in the press as ‘The Queen of Skin’. With over 20 years hands-on experience as a therapist and many more qualifications under her belt, Abigail established herself as one of the most respected facialist within the UK, well loved by the press, her clients and loyal global social following.

Abigail published her first book, Love Your Skin, in 2018 alongside completing her yoga training. Abigail juggles her career as a facialist, brand consultant, influencer and YouTuber alongside being a mother of three.

Dr Tatiana Lapa

Medical Director of Dr Tatiana Aesthetic Dermatology Clinic – @dr_tatiana_clinic

Dr Tatiana is an Aesthetic Dermatology specialist with qualifications in Aerospace Medicine (BSc) and Aesthetic Medicine (MSc), and membership of the Royal College of General Practitioners. She established the Dr Tatiana Clinic in 2014, uniquely combining Artistry, Innovation and Excellence, to deliver tailored, cutting edge and effective aesthetic treatments that enhance beauty and wellbeing.

Dr Tatiana is an opinion-leader in aesthetics and her work is widely published in the press, including Marie Claire, Vogue, Tatler, Harper’s Bazaar and GQ. She has presented her work internationally and has been featured on a Channel 5 television series as a leading Aesthetic specialist.

Dr Kemi Fabusiwa

Medical Doctor and Aesthetician – @dr.fab

Doctor Kemi Fabusiwa is a twenty-something doctor in the city who works on the front lines as medical doctor. With a passion for all things skincare and skin health, she directs the Joyful Skin Clinic which is an online platform dedicated to providing evidence-based skincare solutions for all skin types but with a particular focus on darker skin and inclusivity in the beauty industry. Dr. Fab keeps it real, making sure that she’s sharing the science behind her skin secrets so that happy, glowing skin can be a real possibility for all. This young doctor is making waves in the skincare world and is the one to watch this year.

Michaella Bolder

Master Facialist and Skincare Expert – @michaellabolder

With over 12 years experience in the beauty industry Michaella has gained a reputation as a ‘Master Facialist’ and tanning expert. Appearing regularly in leading international publications Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, SheerLuxe, Vogue, Refinery29 and Violet Grey. She is the go-to person for many celebrities including Dame Helen Mirren, Naomie Harris, Olivia Munn, Noomi Rapace, Nick Grimshaw and Frankie Bridge, to name a few.

Michaella is known for creating a bespoke lift and glow facial treatment for each one of her clients. She continues to support social media education focusing on skincare and at-home facial massage routines.

Sherrille Riley

@nailsandbrowsmayfair

Jamaican-born Sherrille Riley achieved iconic status as the definitive brow expert after her boutique salon Nails & Brows Mayfair quickly became the go-to beauty destination for A-list celebrities and royalty.

After two decades of hands-on work as a beautician in London’s most iconic luxury beauty salons, Riley decided to set up Nails & Brows Mayfair in 2014 – a destination boutique, providing first class service and expertise in two areas. Riley hand-picked her team of beauty experts, put them through her beauty boot-camp training, sharing her passion and knowledge for beauty.

Sherrille also developed Beauty Edit Mayfair, an inclusive collection of brow styling solutions expertly created to deliver immediate results and achieve flawless, natural brows.

Margo Marrone

Pharmacist, Homeopath, Entrepreneur and Co-founder of The Organic Pharmacy – @margomarrone

Growing up in pre-revolution Iran, Margo’s love of all things herbal began when she was very young, on shopping trips to the bazaar visiting the local apothecary. Having moved to London aged 11, Margo studied pharmacy at Kings College London which led to a specialisation in herbal medicine where her true calling lay.

After becoming pregnant with her daughter, her idea for The Organic Pharmacy was born when she struggled to find cleanly-formulated products. Since the first store opened in 2002, it’s now a trusted name worldwide, available in 36 countries across the globe, and has won legions of loyal fans and a cult celebrity following that includes the likes of Elle Macpherson, Katy Perry, Victoria Beckham and more.

Dr Ateh Jewel

Beauty Journalist and Diversity Advocate – @atehjewel



Dr Ateh Jewel is a multi award-winning journalist, producer, director, influencer and diversity advocate. She been in the industry for 19 years, specialising in beauty, social commentary and campaigning for more diversity in the beauty industry. She has written for titles such as Vogue, Sunday Times Style, Financial Times, Guardian, Telegraph and Marie Claire, is on the advisory board for the British Beauty Council, and is particularly interested in the history of beauty and its ability to reflect our cultural values.

Ateh has also made several appearances on Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan, This Morning, BBC 5 Live with Nicky Campbell, LB Radio and BBC 2 with Vanessa Feltz. She also appears on panels, consulting, lecturing and judging for CEW, Creative Head, Stylist Live, P&G, Unilever and Coty.

Her award winning blog, jeweltonesbeauty,com, is aimed at men and women with darker skin tones and she is developing her own range of foundation and colour cosmetics for POC. She also hosts her own Instagram Live show Wednesday Chat Club, whose guests have included Ruby Hammer MBE, MAC’s Terry Barber and Nichola Joss.

Andrea Thompson

Editor in Chief – @andreacanwrite

Andrea has worked as a journalist for a range of publications including The Daily Mail, The Sunday Times, The Guardian, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia, before joining Marie Claire. For much of her career, Andrea has specialised in investigative journalism and loves helping bring to light inspirational stories from people who traditionally have not been given a voice in mainstream media. At Marie Claire, Andrea oversaw a hard-hitting feature on rape as a weapon of war that won the title an Amnesty Media Award, and now acts as as a judge for the awards each year. She regularly chairs events for Marie Claire and mentors young women trying to break into the industry.

Holly Rains

Digital Editor – @holly_rains

Holly has over 10 years journalism experience, working as an editor and writer, specialising in digital media, content strategy and dog breeds. Prior to Marie Claire, she has held senior staff positions at ELLE UK, Grazia and Company. Holly is a frequent speaker, panelist and interviewer on a range of subjects including media trends, careers and entertainment.

From working with Reuters to provide global red carpet coverage for events like the BAFTAs, to discussing fashion and beauty trends on network TV, she was also the host of the Marie Claire series ‘Holly’s First Dates’, where she regularly interviewed a mix of inspiring woman and A-list celebrities (including Jack Black, Dakota Fanning and Renée Zellweger) – a series which garnered half a million views in its first two months. And was approved by The Rock. When she isn’t dreaming of scheduling in meetings, she likes to think about social media, and how best to avoid it whilst still retaining the title of ‘digital’ editor.

Lisa Oxenham

Beauty & Style Director – @lisaoxenham

An award-winning journalist and creative director, Lisa is one of the world’s top beauty editors. A well-respected stylist and art director, she shoots with the highest calibre of photographers, make-up artists, hair stylists, influencers and celebrities, creating timeless images and film. With 20 years of editorial experience in beauty, health and well-being Lisa is also a popular brand strategist, influencer, entrepreneur and public speaker, most recently talking for Cognition X.

Fiona Embleton

Senior Digital Beauty Editor – @fiembleton



Fiona is an award-winning beauty journalist with over 10 years’ experience writing and editing copy on both print and digital platforms; styling shoots and testing over 10,000 products. Prior to Marie Claire, she held senior staff positions at Cosmopolitan and Stylist. Fiona is a self-confessed ingredients geek and loves nothing more than jumping on the latest internet-breaking beauty news, dissecting the best red carpet looks and having the crème de la crème of dermatologists, make-up artists and hairstylists on speed dial so she can tap them for the best advice. She’s a discerning beauty shopper and knows it can be confusing trying to navigate what’s hype and what works. So if she really likes something, you can trust that she has reached that opinion by vetting it against everything else she’s ever tried.

Sunil Makan

Associate Editor – @sunileo86

With over 12 years of publishing experience, working on print publications and their digital counterparts, national newspapers and digital pure plays Sunil is an Editor, Strategist, Content Producer and Art Director that specialises in Fashion, Beauty and Grooming, Lifestyle and Culture.

Lucy Abbersteen

Junior Digital Beauty Editor – @lucyabbers

As Marie Claire’s junior beauty editor, Lucy helps to oversee beauty content both on site and on social. She has also written for Cosmopolitan, Women’s Health, InStyle and Look. As well as trialling the latest and greatest products for online features, chatting to industry experts and creating IGTVs, she also interviews famous faces for the Beauty Bytes Q&A series, delving into celebrities make-up bags and beauty habits. When she’s not got beauty on the brain, you’ll probably find her spending time with dogs or reading a book. Or, sleeping.

Sarah Barnes

Junior Beauty Writer and Production Assistant – @sarahbarnsey

Combining her love of beauty and production, Sarah mixes between writing beauty content, reporting backstage at Fashion Week and working on Marie Claire’s various big beauty awards shows and video content. Sarah’s role allows her to travel around the world to produce photo shoots and assist with booking the best models and photographers, while shooting at sunset in the Lanzarote desert, on speedboats in Mauritius and along the wild beaches of Sri Lanka. Recent events have also led to a new 360 digital concept and Sarah has produced virtual beauty shoots which involve shooting stills and moving images globally, using only Zoom and an iPhone.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on the Skin Awards from our judging panel and the winners.