Inside the pop-up wellness space where models hang out during LFW

Facials, massages and CBD drinks – welcome to the Model Zone

It’s no secret that Fashion Month takes its toll on models’ skin – all that endless application, removal and reapplication of make-up at show after show can affect even the most resilient of complexions.

So the opportunity for them to take time out and unwind with a relaxing treatment between shows is a pretty invaluable one. Enter, the Model Zone.

For the twelfth year running, Weleda is offering complementary facials and massages for models at a secret location a stone throw’s from the British Fashion Council’s main show space, Somerset House.

The lounge itself is a chilled area filled with cosy chairs and tables and complete with healthy snacks and CBD-infused drinks. Models are then able to pop downstairs to the treatment room for a 30-minute Skin Food Facial, which brightens and restores moisture winter-ravaged skin, leaving the complexion with a healthy, ‘lit from within’ glow.

Alternatively, they can opt for an aromatic body massage using one of Weleda’s heavenly oils, and take away a goodie bag of treats post-treatment.

Weleda were also on hand to offer relaxing hand massages backstage at Victoria Beckham, a known celebrity fan of their cult moisturiser, Skin Food. Therapists used its sister cream, Skin Food Light, which is suited for models on-the-go lifestyle as it soaks in quickly with no stickiness, and has an uplifting, relaxing scent.

Time to stock up on your Skin Food? We think so too…