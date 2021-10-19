Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This new line has arrived for the most decadent treat

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt over the past 18 months when it comes to beauty, it’s how to achieve salon-worthy results from the comfort of our own home. Whether it was DIY brow tinting or how to dye your own hair, many of us have now mastered the art of professional treatments.

As if to help us along even more so, Hermès has also now launched its very first hand and nail collection, meaning getting that dream mani from home is easier than ever before.

The new range includes 24 beautiful nail enamels in varying stunning shades, along with a collection of items to keep hands healthy, such as a rich hand cream. To round up the collection, there’s also a nourishing cuticle oil, base and top coat, and the most chic set of nail files you will ever see.

When it comes to the nail polishes themselves, there are several hues which have caught our eye.

When it comes to the nail polishes themselves, there are several hues which have caught our eye. Orange Poppy, for example, is the perfect bright red for adding some spice to an otherwise dull winter season, while Rose Coquille is ideal for those who prefer a natural, subtle manicure all year long.

There are some perfect Autumnal shades in there too, from Jaune Imperial, a stylish mustard, to Bleu Encre, a deep, flattering navy.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Top Coat, £42 | Harrods

This top coat promises a super high shine, high gloss finish that not only looks impressive, but encases your colour in a protective film for increased longevity. View Product

At £42, the nail paints certainly are not cheap, but make an extra special treat, and have been released just in time to pop at the very top of your Christmas wish list. Each one is also made in France, using high concentrations of ultra-fine pigments, with at least 71% ingredients of natural origin. The brush is also as decadent as you’d expect, with a long, round shape that makes staying inside the lines more achievable than ever (even for amateurs). In short, they’re definitely worth forking out a little extra cash on for a moment of self care.