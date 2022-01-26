Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Big hair, don't care

Whenever GHD announces the launch of a new hair tool, we (and the rest of the world, we’re sure) mark our calendars with the release date. Because we just know that it’s going to fill a gap in our hairstyling arsenal that we never knew we needed.

In recent years the brand has given us Unplugged, its first cordless straighteners (how patiently we waited for those!) and the GHD Glide, the hot brush that broke the internet and amassed huge waiting lists after it sold out within four hours of launch.

Today, the celebrated hair brand brings us the GHD Curve Thin Wand.

GHD Curve Thin Wand – £139 | Lookfantastic

Bringing big bouncy curls back, this wand features a 14mm thin barrel that creates super defined and even curls. Utilising the brand’s heat technology, the tool uses the optimum styling temperature of 185°C (like in its best hair straighteners) you’ll never damage your hair. It can be used on both poker-straight hair to create shape, or on naturally textured hair to define. It’s super speedy too, promising curls within three seconds. View Deal

The pros, who’ve had access to it since the beginning of the year, cannot get enough of it. Charlotte Mensah, Global Brand Ambassador says, ‘The GHD thin wand is great for any hair length and curl type, even for super short hair. The consistent temperature creates curls that look healthy and bouncy. This is my new go-to tool for creating unique and head-turning curls.’

One of our favourite influencers, Emma Louise Connolly, has been roadtesting the wand for a while and has been teasing her followers with enviable voluminous and red carpet-worthy curls.

Thankfully, we all now know which tool she used to create these looks. The GHD Curve Thin Wand is sure to become one of the best curling wands on the market.