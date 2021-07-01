Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

No strings attached

It’s the tool we’ve all been waiting for. Unplugged is GHD’s cordless styler and we cannot wait to get our hands on it.

Not available to buy just yet, but you can pre-order it from today at ghdhair.com, and orders will land on doorsteps on the 15th July.

So is it like their normal stylers?

Yes, very much so. It’s more compact than your typical Platinum+, but it delivers on styling in the same way. It heats up in 45 seconds and has 20 minutes of continuous styling time at 185 degrees.

It also has a handy USB-C charging cable, which can be used with a laptop, car or portable charger. Making it the ultimate travelling companion for when you’re on-the-go.

This year GHD celebrated 20 years, and this tool shows that they are still the go-to straightener brand, giving consumers exactly what they want. That’s why they will forever be on our best hair straighteners list.

What are you waiting for? Go and pre-order yours now.