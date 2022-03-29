Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Say hello to your best hair yet...

If you’ve read our guide to the best ghd hair straighteners, then you will know that we love the Platinum+ Styler. In our opinion, it is the best ghd tool for anyone who loves styling their hair on a daily basis.

If you’re wondering why it’s so good, keep on reading. Did you know that the Platinum+ recognises the thickness of your hair and styling speed, adjusting heat across the floating plates as you style for perfect results in just one stroke? Pretty cool.

Not only that, but the sensors monitor heat 250 times a second across the high-gloss plates to deliver a personalised styling experience, so no matter your hair type or length, you can achieve beautiful, salon-quality results.

If you like what you’re hearing, then today is the perfect day to treat yourself, as ghd are currently offering over 20% off the Platinum+ range. That’s right, you can save yourself a whopping £49, but we’d be quick, as this discount won’t be around for long.

It doesn’t matter if you like your hair straight or curly, as you can do it all with this one tool. The smooth ceramic plates and the rounder body are perfect for creating effortless waves this Spring.

