Stop everything, you can get £185 worth of hair products for £45 on Cult Beauty

Grab yourself a bargain with Cult Beauty's Hair Care Edits...
Everyone, listen up. No matter what your hair type, you’re definitely going to want to check out the latest launch from Cult Beauty. Renowned for their selection of luxury brands, the website just launched their brand new Hair Care Edits, and you can get over £185 worth of products for just £45. An absolute steal.
With four different edits to choose from, there has never been a better time to invest in your haircare routine. Each box has been expertly curated to suit different hair types. From the best shampoo to the best hair mask, there are products for every step of the way.
For those of you with thinner hair, you’ll love The Thickening Edit. It contains a whole range of products that promise to add some serious volume. Our favourites include the Hello Klean Scalp Brush and the Living Proof Scalp Care Dry Scalp Treatment.
The Thickening Edit, £45 (worth over £195) Cult Beauty
The Thickening Edit is here to add volume to thinning tresses that are lacking in body or are in need of strengthening. Inside this box, you’ll find a mix of full size, deluxe and travel-sized goodies from some of the hair industry’s biggest hitters.
If your hair tends to get greasy quite quickly, then The Oil Control Edit is the one for you.
The Oil Control Edit, £45 (worth over £195) | Cult Beauty
Inside this money-saving edit, you will find a range of bestselling products that are designed to help clarify and balance your scalp and encourage lustrous lengths that are shiny rather than greasy.
To enhance and nourish curly hair, Cult Beauty have created The Curl Edit, filled with holy grail products such as a full size Olaplex No 3 Hair Perfector (yes, really).
The Curl Edit, £45 (worth over £190) | Cult Beauty
This box contains nine curly hair heroes with products for every stage of your routine. Did we mention it comes with a full size Olaplex hair mask?
Dry hair got you down? Not to worry, as there is an edit for you too…
The Hydration Edit, £45 (worth over £185) | Cult Beauty
The Hydration Edit is here to flood thirsty tresses with moisture, simultaneously boosting manageability and adding enviable lustre. Think Olaplex, Coco & Eve and more.
Which one will you go for?