Stop everything, you can get £185 worth of hair products for £45 on Cult Beauty

Grab yourself a bargain with Cult Beauty's Hair Care Edits...

Everyone, listen up. No matter what your hair type, you’re definitely going to want to check out the latest launch from Cult Beauty. Renowned for their selection of luxury brands, the website just launched their brand new Hair Care Edits, and you can get over £185 worth of products for just £45. An absolute steal.

With four different edits to choose from, there has never been a better time to invest in your haircare routine. Each box has been expertly curated to suit different hair types. From the best shampoo to the best hair mask, there are products for every step of the way.

For those of you with thinner hair, you’ll love The Thickening Edit. It contains a whole range of products that promise to add some serious volume. Our favourites include the Hello Klean Scalp Brush and the Living Proof Scalp Care Dry Scalp Treatment.

Dry hair got you down? Not to worry, as there is an edit for you too…

The Hydration Edit, £45 (worth over £185) | Cult Beauty

The Hydration Edit is here to flood thirsty tresses with moisture, simultaneously boosting manageability and adding enviable lustre. Think Olaplex, Coco & Eve and more. View Deal

Which one will you go for?