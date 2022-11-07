The Cohorted X Marie Claire Beauty Box Edit allows you to get over £335 worth of beauty products for just £50
Including one particularly high-tech skincare tool
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Call us biased but of all the great beauty deals out there right now (we're particularly impressed with the current savings on beauty advent calendars (opens in new tab)), we'd say our Cohorted X Marie Claire Beauty Box Edit (opens in new tab) is up there with the best. That's right, we've teamed up with luxury beauty box providers, Cohorted, to bring you a Marie-Claire-approved edit of some of the finest beauty products out there.
The best bit? Our Beauty Box Edit contains 12 pampering beauty products with a combined worth of over £335 but they're all yours for £50. Yep, that's a casual saving of more than £285.
From everyday make-up products we just know will become your daily essentials to some of beauty's most coveted skincare stars, there's a pampering treat in there for everyone (there's even a chocolate surprise).
What's inside the Cohorted X Marie Claire Beauty Box Edit?
Inside, you will find a selection of 12 products including:
- Laura Mercier Blush Color Infusion in Ginger
- Illamasqua Mini Antimatter Lipstick in Cosmic
- Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Dry Shampoo 83ml
- Illamasqua Infinite Mascara in Black 6.5ml
- L'Occitane Shea Hand Cream 30ml
- Kate Somerville Goat Milk Cream 50ml
- Réduit Boost Device in Dusty Blue
- This Works Stress Check Mood Manager 35ml
- Laura Mercier Rouge Essential Lipstick in Rouge Ultime
- Floral Street Sunflower Pop X Van Gogh Museum Eau de Parfum 1.5ml
- L'Occitane Immortelle Precious Cream 8ml
- Monty Bojangles Choccy Scoffy' Chocolate Truffle
Whether you're looking to unwind the mind with a spritz or two of This Works Stress Check Mood Manager (the neroli ylang ylang and patchouli blend will have you feeling suitably calm in seconds), give your skin a pamper with an unctuous face moisturiser (opens in new tab) (and make the ingredients work even harder with Réduit Boost Device) or simply want to spruce up your make-up with a dab of Laura Mercier Blush Color Infusion or Illamasqua Mini Antimatter lipstick—our edit has you covered.
You can order your Cohorted X Marie Claire Beauty Box Edit right now by clicking here (opens in new tab).
Shannon Lawlor is the Acting Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire. With over eight years of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Who What Wear, Glamour UK, Stylist, Refinery29 and Fabulous, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has a particular love for fool-proof make-up products and skincare tips that save on both time and energy.
-
A new bank holiday has been announced for King Charles’ coronation
The date has been decided for May 2023!
By Dionne Brighton
-
Black Friday beauty advent calendars 2022: These calendars are all on sale right now
There's something for everyone...
By Grace Lindsay
-
8 best sunrise alarm clocks to help you wake up naturally this winter
Struggling to wake up? We've got just what you need...
By Grace Lindsay