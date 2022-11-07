Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Call us biased but of all the great beauty deals out there right now (we're particularly impressed with the current savings on beauty advent calendars (opens in new tab)), we'd say our Cohorted X Marie Claire Beauty Box Edit (opens in new tab) is up there with the best. That's right, we've teamed up with luxury beauty box providers, Cohorted, to bring you a Marie-Claire-approved edit of some of the finest beauty products out there.

The best bit? Our Beauty Box Edit contains 12 pampering beauty products with a combined worth of over £335 but they're all yours for £50. Yep, that's a casual saving of more than £285.

From everyday make-up products we just know will become your daily essentials to some of beauty's most coveted skincare stars, there's a pampering treat in there for everyone (there's even a chocolate surprise).

(Image credit: Cohorted)

(opens in new tab)

What's inside the Cohorted X Marie Claire Beauty Box Edit?

Inside, you will find a selection of 12 products including:

Laura Mercier Blush Color Infusion in Ginger

Illamasqua Mini Antimatter Lipstick in Cosmic

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Dry Shampoo 83ml

Illamasqua Infinite Mascara in Black 6.5ml

L'Occitane Shea Hand Cream 30ml

Kate Somerville Goat Milk Cream 50ml

Réduit Boost Device in Dusty Blue

This Works Stress Check Mood Manager 35ml

Laura Mercier Rouge Essential Lipstick in Rouge Ultime

Floral Street Sunflower Pop X Van Gogh Museum Eau de Parfum 1.5ml

L'Occitane Immortelle Precious Cream 8ml

Monty Bojangles Choccy Scoffy' Chocolate Truffle

Whether you're looking to unwind the mind with a spritz or two of This Works Stress Check Mood Manager (the neroli ylang ylang and patchouli blend will have you feeling suitably calm in seconds), give your skin a pamper with an unctuous face moisturiser (opens in new tab) (and make the ingredients work even harder with Réduit Boost Device) or simply want to spruce up your make-up with a dab of Laura Mercier Blush Color Infusion or Illamasqua Mini Antimatter lipstick—our edit has you covered.

You can order your Cohorted X Marie Claire Beauty Box Edit right now by clicking here (opens in new tab).