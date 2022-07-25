Charlotte Tilbury’s summer sale is here, and we want everything

Save up to 30%...
If you’re in need of a little bit of cheering up on this cloudy Monday morning, we’ve got just the thing. That’s right, Charlotte Tilbury’s highly anticipated summer sale is back for 2022.
Here at Marie Claire UK, we are big fans of the brand. From the iconic Pillow Talk blusher to the classic Beautiful Skin foundation, Charlotte Tilbury’s products will always be firm favourites in our makeup routine.
So, when we heard that there were savings of up to 30% off in the sale, we knew it was time to stock up.
Available exclusively on the Charlotte Tilbury website, there are lots of incredible bundles to shop, and we’ve rounded up some of our favourite deals below. Just keep on scrolling…
Charlotte Tilbury sale: Our top picks:
Charlotte’s Instant Summer Look Kit,
was £80 now £56 | Charlotte Tilbury
Create a shimmering gaze, glowing cheeks and a high-impact pout with this makeup duo. This kit includes a 7-shade makeup palette and a long-lasting lipstick in a shade of your choice.
Bigger, Brighter Eye Tricks,
was £93 now £65.10 | Charlotte Tilbury
This kit is exclusively available online, and includes the Bigger, Brighter Eyes eyeshadow palette, the Eyes to Mesmerise cream eyeshadow and the Full Fat Lashes mascara.
Hydrate & Glow Summer Skin Secrets,
was £88 now £70.40 | Charlotte Tilbury
Moisturise with magic with this high-performance skincare kit. Keep skin hydrated, plump and bright with a selection of minis and a full size Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask.
Eyes & Lips Of A Star Kit,
was £86 now £60.20 | Charlotte Tilbury
With the Hollywood Flawless Filter eyeshadow palette, the Mini Collagen Lip Bath Icons kit and the Super Nudes Eye Liner Duo, this set has everything you need to sparkle this summer.
Pillow Talk Push Up & Recovery Summer Eye Kit,
was £115 now £92 | Charlotte Tilbury
Brighten the appearance of your eyes before creating a bedazzling look with this kit. It includes the Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! mascara, the Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum and an Instant Eye Palette.
Charlotte’s Magic Spa Cleansed Skin Set,
was £80 now £64 | Charlotte Tilbury
Say hello to your best skin yet. Begin by double cleansing with the Goddess Cleansing Ritual, before treating your skin and lips to the super hydrating ingredients found in the face serum and lip oil.
For more summer inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guides to the best SPF moisturisers, the best body serums and even the best beauty travel kits.