Trending:

Charlotte Tilbury’s summer sale is here, and we want everything

Grace Lindsay Grace Lindsay
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Save up to 30%...

    If you’re in need of a little bit of cheering up on this cloudy Monday morning, we’ve got just the thing. That’s right, Charlotte Tilbury’s highly anticipated summer sale is back for 2022.

    Here at Marie Claire UK, we are big fans of the brand. From the iconic Pillow Talk blusher to the classic Beautiful Skin foundation, Charlotte Tilbury’s products will always be firm favourites in our makeup routine.

    So, when we heard that there were savings of up to 30% off in the sale, we knew it was time to stock up.

    Available exclusively on the Charlotte Tilbury website, there are lots of incredible bundles to shop, and we’ve rounded up some of our favourite deals below. Just keep on scrolling…

    Charlotte Tilbury sale: Our top picks:

    Charlotte’s Instant Summer Look Kit, was £80 now £56 | Charlotte Tilbury
    Create a shimmering gaze, glowing cheeks and a high-impact pout with this makeup duo. This kit includes a 7-shade makeup palette and a long-lasting lipstick in a shade of your choice.

    View Deal

    Bigger, Brighter Eye Tricks, was £93 now £65.10 | Charlotte Tilbury
    This kit is exclusively available online, and includes the Bigger, Brighter Eyes eyeshadow palette, the Eyes to Mesmerise cream eyeshadow and the Full Fat Lashes mascara.

    View Deal

    Hydrate & Glow Summer Skin Secrets, was £88 now £70.40 | Charlotte Tilbury
    Moisturise with magic with this high-performance skincare kit. Keep skin hydrated, plump and bright with a selection of minis and a full size Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask.

    View Deal

    Eyes & Lips Of A Star Kit, was £86 now £60.20 | Charlotte Tilbury
    With the Hollywood Flawless Filter eyeshadow palette, the Mini Collagen Lip Bath Icons kit and the Super Nudes Eye Liner Duo, this set has everything you need to sparkle this summer.

    View Deal

    Pillow Talk Push Up & Recovery Summer Eye Kit, was £115 now £92 | Charlotte Tilbury
    Brighten the appearance of your eyes before creating a bedazzling look with this kit. It includes the Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! mascara, the Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum and an Instant Eye Palette.

    View Deal

    Charlotte’s Magic Spa Cleansed Skin Set, was £80 now £64 | Charlotte Tilbury
    Say hello to your best skin yet. Begin by double cleansing with the Goddess Cleansing Ritual, before treating your skin and lips to the super hydrating ingredients found in the face serum and lip oil.

    View Deal

    For more summer inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guides to the best SPF moisturisers, the best body serums and even the best beauty travel kits.

    Reading now

    Popular beauty stories