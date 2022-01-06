Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Have we just been introduced to the brand's next icon?

Everyone has heard of Chanel No. 5 – even non-beauty lovers know of its existence. They might not know what it smells like or the story behind it, but they will have definitely heard about it.

So it’s no wonder then that Chanel’s latest innovative collection is a nod to its bestselling franchise. The No.1 De Chanel range includes make-up, skincare, and fragrance, all with red camellia extract at its core. This is the first time the brand has launched such a comprehensive range of products at the same time within one collection.

What makes Chanel No. 1 so special?

Sustainability is really at the heart of this collection: the weight of the jars and bottles has been reduced, 80% of the packaging is glass, there are refillable jars, single-use plastic has been cut dramatically, paper leaflets have been removed, organic ink has been used and many of the lids contain recycled or bio-sourced materials. The brand really wants its customer to think about sustainable living.

Aside from being sustainable, the products offer a more holistic approach to beauty as they are designed to evoke positive emotions.

The skincare has all been created to target the five major skin concerns of women: lines and wrinkles, pore visibility, loss of elasticity, lack of comfort, and radiance.

These products include a super-smart Powder-To-Foam Cleanser, which contains 93% ingredients of natural origin, and a Revilatizing Serum-In-Mist that will become a handbag essential for all skin types.

Videos you may like:

There’s also a new foundation and a Lip and Cheek Balm, which we cannot get enough of and definitely makes us feel happy. There are six shades to choose from and it provides an instant hit of hydration wherever you apply it.

No.1 De Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm – £38

Primarily a rich lip balm, this tinted multi-use product adds hydration and a flush of colour to the cheeks too. Simply dab on with your fingers and blend. View Deal

And finally, it wouldn’t be a Chanel collection without a standout scent. The L’Eau Rouge fragrance mist is not your normal perfume. The perfumer, Olivier Polge, used a camellia water-enriched skincare base and red camellia extract as the medium making it a thoroughly modern floral that is sure to perk up your day.

Here’s to another iconic Chanel range.