Dreaming of long, luscious locks this summer? The Champo hair serum might just be the answer. Since launching halfway through 2021, this product has reached bestseller status, with one bottle flying off the shelves every single minute.

Pretty impressive right? Not only that, but after launching on Harrods, it was an instant sell-out. So, what’s all the fuss about?

Champo Pitta Growth Serum, £34 | Harrods

Champo provides a cruelty-free, ultra-lightweight formula to instantly volumise your roots and stimulate visibly thicker and stronger-looking hair. View Deal

Formulated with a pioneering complex of volumising Creatine, stimulating Caffeine, nourishing Haritaki Fruit, plusanti-hair-loss biomimetic Peptide Amino Acids and biochanin a-rich Red Clover, this now-iconic hair serum seeks to build body, delay shedding and promote healthy growth in fine or thinning hair.

The vegan, cruelty free and UK-made serum harnesses the power of nature to create a silicone-free, eco-friendly, stimulating serum that delivers real results, with thousands of five-star reviews online.

One customer wrote: “My hair looks so much thicker, and the slightly bald patches are much less visible. I noticed a difference after four weeks and it just keeps getting better,” while another added: “I have very fine hair and all other products usually weigh my hair down or make it very greasy but the Pitta serum has given it texture and lift like I’ve never achieved before.”

The Champo serum is super easy to apply, all you have to do is section your hair and massage three to four drops into any areas of concern. The brand also do a volumising shampoo and conditioner as part of the range, and we can’t wait to try them out for ourselves.

Champo Pitta Volumising Shampoo, £18 | Harrods

The Pitta collection, designed for thinning or fine hair, brings back fullness and body by thickening each and every strand from root to end. View Deal

Champo Pitta Volumising Conditioner, £20 | Harrods

The volumising conditioner is best used straight after the Pitta shampoo to protect locks from breakage as well as heat styling tools. View Deal

