‘The Power of Beauty’ will encompass shopping events, insightful panel discussions and webinars from the likes of SpaceNK, Diptyque and Dermalogica

The British Beauty Council’s British Beauty Week is back – and we couldn’t be more excited. The seven-day affair will run from Monday 5th of September to Sunday 11th of September, promising to be the most inclusive and accessible event yet.

With over 60 online and physical pop-ups, this year’s British Beauty Week encourages beauty businesses nationwide to come together to celebrate this year’s theme: ‘The Power of Beauty’. The event will encompass shopping events, insightful panel discussions and webinars. Charities, retailers, salons and e-commerce platforms, like Space NK, Diptyque and Dermalogica, will be creating engaging initiatives to educate and inspire consumers across the UK to think about beauty in new and exciting ways.

We can expect powerful and inciteful events with a clear mission to challenge people’s perceptions of beauty and its ever-growing impact. ‘Beauty is powerful and is a remarkable way to connect with yourself and your community,’ says Millie Kendall, CEO of the British Beauty Council. ‘We want businesses and consumers to celebrate the Power of Beauty in all its forms.’

The British Beauty Council are dedicated to elevating the power of beauty. The beauty industry has the ability to change lives and transform Britain’s economic and social fabric.

‘My take on beauty products and treatments has always been related to an internal experience that encompasses mental, emotional, social and psychological well-being,’ says Marie Claire’s Beauty and Style Director Lisa Oxenham. ‘Beauty has a heart connection and we can’t underestimate the importance of self-care combined with coping tools and positive energy to help calm, heal, encourage community and connection, and boost self-esteem,’ she says.

Practices that support and improve our mental wellness like self-care are increasingly recognized as protective factors for our mental health. Here is Lisa’s take on the power of a beauty routine:

It’s an act of compassion and practice of self-love.

A positive resource and an active process that requires initiative and conscious action.

A moment to focus on ourselves, to tune in to how we’re feeling.

Alone time to learn to be comfortable on our own and in our own skin and time away from the screen.

A moment to check in and be kind to ourselves — to listen to our inner dialogue, making sure we’re not beating ourselves up. Changing negative thoughts to positive ones and using self-care to heal rather than distract.

Stillness to disconnect from the stresses, observe objectively, create distance from the intensity. Assess with clarity and calm.

Allow the time to adjust boundaries with relationships to establish what we feel is healthy.

Investing in skincare to treat and give our skin nourishment.

Reconnecting to who we are – through touch, texture and scent.

Time to recognise failure, then grow and evolve and identify what we need to be happy.

Proper rest – taking a bath, self-massage and sleeping well.

A way of maintaining daily stability when other areas of life are beyond our control.

Recognise when we don’t feel 100% and know when to ask for help.

These immersive events will span across skincare, beauty, fragrance, and nail art to provide key beauty touchpoints to all. Whether it’s tuning into a webinar from Adam Reed, visiting your local Space NK store for a facial or heading to the exclusive Haircuts4Homeless exhibition; we can all have a part to play in the power of beauty.

Here are a few of the events we can expect…

SpaceNK x British Beauty Week

From scavenger hunts with JVN Hair to skin scanning with Paula’s Choice; various SpaceNK locations nationwide will be hosting interactive events with cult favourite brands. All participating high street branches will display the British Beauty Week logo in their windows for easy find.

An olfactory journey with Diptyque

Hosted in London’s Brook Street boutique, you will be able to immerse yourself in the brand’s iconic scents and test out its newly launched fragrance refill service. All guests purchasing a refillable fragrance will be invited back for a complimentary refill and if that’s not enough you can also enjoy a glass of champagne.

Understanding the conscious consumer with the Sustainable Beauty Coalition

In a digital event, join our very own Lisa Oxenham, along with sustainability marketing technology organisation Provenance, Weleda, BCorp and members from the Sustainable Beauty Coalition in an educational discussion on what it means to be a planet-positive brand in 2022 and key ways to keep up with the evolving demands of the conscious consumer.

Discover Healthy Skin with Dermalogica

Get ready to glow with Dermalogica in their online masterclass being held by their professional skin therapists. This masterclass will introduce you to the brand’s best-selling hero formulas for double cleansing and exfoliating. It will also share how to layer actives plus hydration for maximum skin results at home.

Sign-ups for digital and physical events are available through https://britishbeautyweek.co.uk/

See you there!