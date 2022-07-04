Cult beauty brand Bourjois is back and we couldn’t be more excited

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We're feeling all nostalgic.

Who remembers the days of the Bourjois Healthy Mix Foundation? It was one of the best foundations available, and super affordable too.

In fact, everything from the cult beauty brand was budget friendly, so we were heartbroken when the news broke that Bourjois was being discontinued back in December 2019.

However, we just heard that the iconic French cosmetics line has returned to the UK, and is available to shop exclusively at Superdrug. The products launched online today, and will be rolling out instore over the summer.

“Superdrug is absolutely thrilled to welcome the iconic Bourjois brand back to the UK, especially as the range was previously a firm favourite with our customers,” said Megan Potter, Superdrug’s Trading Director.

“Parisian beauty is having a big moment thanks to Emily In Paris – and let’s face it, that chic French style will never go out of fashion! Customers will be happy to see the return of Bourjois’ hero products including the Little Round Pot Blushers.”

We’ve rounded up all of the products that we can’t wait to get our hands on, from their Healthy Mix primer, a new mascara, bold lipsticks and more. Keep on scrolling and get ready to shop…

