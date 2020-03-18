The best foundations for acne prone skin and spots

Don't aggravate the situation. Use these skin-friendly formulas instead...

Covering up spots can be a bit of a conundrum, but our list of the best foundations for acne prone skin is here to help.

We get that you want to cover up your blemishes, so that they’re invisible to everyone. But on the other hand, you want to let your skin breathe so you don’t aggravate the situation.

Dr Ross Perry, cosmetic doctor and managing director of Cosmedics Skin Clinics, has words of caution when it comes to pairing oily and acne-prone skin with make-up: ‘The temptation is to cover up oily skin with make-up, especially if there are blemishes as well. However, getting make-up to stay in place can be quite tricky and choosing the wrong regime or products can make your skin worse too.’

Luckily enough, there are some fantastic foundations on the market that help to actively treat acne while covering it, which is definitely multi-tasking at its finest. Look for salicylic acid on the ingredients list – the magic ingredient has spot-busting superpowers, and will help clear excess oil.

We’ve already rounded up the best foundation for oily skin, so head over there for formulas to help keep you matte all day long – but there are also some pretty great oil-free foundations on this list that won’t clog your pores and cause breakouts.

As much as you can cover acne with foundation and concealer, it’s crucial to understand what’s causing it in the first place. We’ve already debunked the myth that foundation causes acne, so we can keep our beloved bottles and tubes.

You may also need our favourite spot treatments in your arsenal to layer under your make-up, so they can get to work throughout the day.

With the latest formulations on the market, you can have the best of both worlds. Find the best foundation for your skin below…

Best foundation for acne prone skin

It comes with a bit of a hefty price tag, but this foundation was initially created for doctors to prescribe to their patients. Luckily for us, it’s now a mainstream product and available over the counter. Infused with a supercharged oxygen complex called Ceravitae, this innovative formula optimises skin cell oxygenation, to encourage your cells’ repair and renewal processes, diminish scarring, combat dehydration, reduce redness and create the ultimate environment for healthy cells to thrive.

Available in 14 different shades, it’s also water resistant for up to 90 minutes and contains SPF 20 for that all important bit of sun protection.



Best foundation for acne prone skin with full coverage

You can find a bottle of Double Wear inside many a beauty lover’s make-up bag (especially those who like their coverage full), and for good reason. The formula sinks into skin and disguises any dark spots, scarring or active blemishes while still looking skin-like.

What’s more, it lasts all day long – no joke. A little goes a long way, and you can even mix it with your moisturiser on a good skin day and still look flawless. It’s now available in a whopping 60+ shades, too.



Best foundation for oily acne prone skin

This oil-free foundation, conceals, neutralises the appearance of redness and does a formidable job of keeping oily shine in check. Although it can’t treat acne by itself (you’ll need other products for this), the amount of salicylic acid can help to prevent future breakouts, by ensuring your pores don’t clog.

It’s lightweight, which makes it an absolute dream to glide over bumps and you can build it up to a moderate coverage to hide blemishes without looking like you’re wearing anything at all.

Best foundation for acne prone skin with large pores

Sometimes a super matte formula can dry up and collect around pores, enhancing rather than minimising them, but this handy brush pen delivers a soft matte finish that manages to make pores unnoticeable, and the rest of your face look flawless.

Best powder foundation for acne prone skin

bareMinerals’ formula tackles acne-causing bacteria to keep breakouts at bay, while covering redness and scars to perfection. Your skin will feel like it can actually breathe, although a light layer of one of the best concealers might just be needed on those days where your skin needs a helping hand.

See five more of our hero buys for foundation for acne prone skin below. Consider your acne vs make-up dilemma, solved.