It’s no secret that Benefit brow products are some of the best. From pencils to pomades and even gels, the brand has everything you need to create that brow lamination look, and we’re big fans.

If you were thinking of treating yourself to a bit of new makeup this summer, now is the perfect time, as you can currently get £70 worth of Benefit brow products for just £36.

That’s right, the brand have launched their ‘Bigtime Brow Haul’ set, which includes a full-size trio of Benefit brow bestsellers and fan favourites. A bargain or what?

The set includes Benefit’s number one brow pencil, ‘Precisely, My Brow’, which creates natural-looking, hair-like strokes. It also includes the ‘High Brow Duo Pencil’ for an arch-defining highlight in both a matte and shimmer finish and the ’24-Hour Brow Setter Clear Brow Gel’ to lock in your brow look all day.

The brow pencil comes in four different shades, including warm golden blonde and warm black-brown, so there are plenty of options for you to choose from.

If you’re wondering how to use these products to achieve thicker eyebrows, Benefit have all the information you need. They recommend using light, short strokes to apply the brow pencil, to help achieve a more natural finish.

Once you have filled your eyebrows in, apply the highlighting pencil under your brow arch for a lifted look. Finally, set everything in place with the clear brow gel.

So, there you have it. Your simple three-step routine to help achieve your best brows yet. For more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guide to the best eyebrow makeup products to shop now. Don’t say we don’t treat you…