The beauty brands that are giving back during the Coronavirus crisis

We all crave kindness and positivity through times of crisis – and no industry is showing we are #InThisTogether like the beauty world

Here’s your rundown of the beauty brands and charities who have stepped up to help those in need – whether that’s from producing hand sanitiser, or donating profits to charities to try to make a difference through this pandemic.

Pai Skincare

The Pai skincare team have worked hard to launch a brand new beauty product in just two weeks – the ‘Acton Spirit’ Hand Sanitiser. The first batch has been given away free to Pai’s neighbouring school, nurseries and charities. The second batch will be available for Pai customers to buy, with the brand committing to a buy one, donate one to NHS staff the frontline and schools.

‘We are also creating care packages for NHS workers,’ says Sarah Brown, founder of Pai Skincare. ‘These could include essential personal care items that they don’t have the time to pick up, but also some pampering items to help them unwind when they get a moment to rest.’

MAC Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics is utilising its Viva Glam campaign to support those who are most vulnerable. The make-up brand has pledged to donate $10 million (approximately £815,000) from the initiative, using the money to split between 250 organisations all over the world. Including those delivering emergency food supplies, to those helping test and treat diagnosed cases and focussing on organisations which are supporting those at higher risk during the COVID-19 pandemic, including those living with HIV. For each of the three Viva Glam lipsticks at £17.50, 100 per cent of the value is donated to good causes.

COTY

Beauty giant COTY have announced the launch of their #TakeCare campaign, whereby they are using some of their manufacturing plants to mass produce hydro-alcoholic gel. This sought after product will then be sent to the emergency and medical workers who are on the front line and most in need.

L’Oréal group

The L’Oréal group has announced a huge Europe-wide programme to help with the antibacterial shortage and will be using their factories to produce hand sanitiser and hydro-alcoholic gel, which will be distributed to French and European authorities fighting COVID-19. L’Oréal is also donating €1m to its partner non-profit organisations, who are supporting the most vulnerable.

L’Oréal-owned brands, such as French skincare favourite La-Roche Posay, are sending free hand sanitiser to French pharmacies, care homes, and hospitals. While Garnier is also offering millions of units of free hand sanitiser to its food distribution centres in Europe.

Lucy Bee

Lucy Bee, a small but mighty brand, has donated 30,000 natural soap bars to charities in need across the UK. An amazing 35 charities, from emergency services, care homes, homeless shelters and food banks will receive these coconut oil soap bars, to help support those on the front line and the most vulnerable in the community.

Beauty Banks

The UK charity Beauty Banks, which was set up in 2018 by industry experts Sali Hughes and Jo Jones, is tackling hygiene poverty by distributing essential toiletries to those who can’t afford them. They have now started a campaign called #HelpingHands to help the vulnerable during the pandemic. Head to the Beauty Banks Go Fund Me page to donate money, which will all go towards hand wash and hand sanitisers.

Brands who’ve donated generously to Beauty Banks include Carex, Molton Brown, Soapsmith London and Lucy Bee, who’ve sent in tens of thousands of soaps, hand washes and sanitisers, while Beauty Pie and BaByliss have donated large amounts of money. Elemis have sent assorted products to NHS hospital staff, Dove are sending large volumes of hygiene packs for key workers and Superdrug have been collecting and delivering donations on behalf of Beauty Banks.

The Body Shop

One of the top sustainable brands in beauty, The Body Shop have stepped up to play their part. In the US and Canada, The Body Shop team are donating 30,000 units of cleansing products to shelters and care homes, while The Body Shop’s employees have also been given soaps and hand wash to take home to give to their families.

Bloody Good Period

Bloody Good Period, a charity working to tackle period poverty in the UK, is providing sanitary products to asylum seekers, refuges and the homeless. Launching their ‘Periods Don’t Stop in a Pandemic’ campaign, they are now more than ever asking for donations to their ‘pad fund’. Bloody Good Period is asking you to buy supplies or ‘sponsor a period‘ via their website, so they can continue to support the disadvantaged in a time of bulk buying.

Miller Harris

Niche fragrance house Miller Harris have partnered with Age UK to support those most at-risk. They have donated their entire stock of beautifully-scented hand washes, lotions, and soaps to those most vulnerable and elderly in the UK, so everyone can wash their hands safely.

Soap and Glory

High Street bath and body brand Soap and Glory wants to make sure everyone has access to hygiene products. They have partnered with The Hygiene Bank, a charity that helps give personal care essentials to those who can’t easily afford them. With every Soap & Glory purchase made online from now until May the 5th, they will donate a product percentage to The Hygiene Bank. They are expecting to donate 15,000 full-size bottles of their most loved ‘Clean On Me’ shower gel to the charity, helping thousands.

LVMH

Luxury house LVMH owns iconic luxury brands such as Dior and Vuitton, and will be harnessing the production lines in their three largest perfume and cosmetic factories to help mass produce hand sanitiser in France. LVMH will then deliver these free supplies to hospitals and emergency services in the country.

Acting in solidarity, Guerlain’s production site ‘La Ruche’ in France is producing hand sanitiser in huge quantities, for free delivery to the French health authorities and to the AP-HP, Paris’ public hospital network.

Salcura

Award-winning, cruelty-free and clean skincare brand Salcura are showing their appreciation to people on the frontline by giving a 50ml Bioskin Zeoderm Skin Repair Moisturiser to NHS staff. Please email info@salcura.co.uk to provide personal details if you or a loved one work for the NHS.

Estée Lauder Companies

The Beauty empire that is Estée Lauder Companies has joined the hand sanitiser movement in a big way. While Jo Malone are using their factories in Hampshire to mass-produce hand sanitiser, Estée Lauder are reopening their manufacturing facility in Melville to produce hand sanitiser for front line medical staff.

The company has also announced a $2 million grant to Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières), which will help to support the organization in treating the coronavirus in countries that are lacking resources to fight the pandemic.

Oskia

British skincare brand Oskia is offering a helping hand by using their production labs to create hand sanitiser, sending it to local care homes in Monmouth, Wales. They are also donating hand creams to various NHS hospitals.

So…? Fragrances

British fragrance brand So…? Fragrances have been working behind the scenes to do their part in the COVID-19 pandemic, and have now donated over 13,000 of their Pure & Clean Body Mists to The Hygiene Bank Charity and to their local Harrow community support programme. These body mists contain 60% alcohol, which kills 99% of bacteria, just like hand sanitiser. The Hygiene Bank will donate these to the most vulnerable.

Henkel

Henkel, who own haircare favourites Schwarzkopf, Live Colour, and Got2b, have stepped up to support those affected by coronavirus. Henkel is donating an incredible €2 million to WHO/UN Foundation COVID-19 Fund and selected organisations, as well as donating five million units of personal and hygiene products and producing disinfectants at their sites.

Urban Veda

Ayurvedic skincare brand Urban Veda are saying thank you to the front line heroes by sending out care packages to NHS workers. Tag a nominee on their Instagram page and the brand will get a package to them.

Shiseido

Make-up and skincare giant Shiseido has announced that their huge manufacturing sites will be producing hand sanitiser by the bucket load for hospitals on the frontline. Franck Marilly, President and CEO – EMEA of Shiseido said: ‘I would like to thank them for the quick turnaround and would also like to thank those employees who are volunteering for this work. It means a lot to me and to the people whom we will help through this.’

Soapsmith

As a kind token of thanks, for every product sold online, Soapsmith will gift a bar of handmade soap to NHS teams across the UK. The first soap-drop will be Whipps Cross University Hospital in Walthamstow.

DAME

To support healthcare heroes, climate-positive fem-care brand DAME are giving away free 100% organic tampons. Taking this worry out of NHS workers hands, just email hello@wearedame.co from your NHS email to receive a tampon delivery voucher.

Ohne

Also helping with periods in this pandemic, eco-friendly brand Ohne is delivering free tampons to NHS wards around the UK. Staff can email babes@ohne.com to be sent free essential period supplies.

Avon

Avon is using some of its manufacturing lines to create a new Avon Care Moisturising Hand Gel, £2 for 200ml. The brand anticipates a huge 600,000 units to be available across April, with a proportion of the products being allocated for NHS staff and domestic abuse service users.

Avon is also donating £150k to national domestic abuse charity Refuge, and sales of this hand gel will support their commitment to help end violence against women and girls.

L’Occitane

Cult skin and body brand L’Occitane has now donated over 10,000 hand creams directly to NHS and HSE hospitals to help soothe dry hands. The L’Occitane Group has also decided to use its facilities to manufacture 70,000 litres of hand sanitiser, donating it to healthcare workers and authorities in France.

Nouveau Beauty Group

Karen Betts is the Founder of Nouveau Beauty Group, which bring us Nouveau Lashes and HD Brows. Having to temporarily close, Karen is donating her residual stock of over 100,000 items including face masks, gloves, hand sanitisers, and disinfectant wipes to the NHS and care homes, both locally and across the UK.

Cranley Clinic and Elite Aesthetics



Aesthetic doctors and surgeons at Cranley Clinic and Elite Aesthetics are volunteering to support the NHS. Aesthetic doctors are temporarily donating tools and offering their services to the NHS caring for Covid-19 patients. Cosmetic doctor Dr Shirin Lakhani, who practices on Harley Street has said: ‘The key to all of this is that we’re, first and foremost, doctors. We have patient care etched into our DNA and so it’s a natural move for us to volunteer our services for the NHS at this time.’

Dr PAWPAW

Dr PAWPAW are supporting front-line staff by offering two of their best selling balms to NHS workers for free. Perfect to nourish and soothe dry and cracked skin, any worker can claim their two free tubes by visiting their website.

Nuddy

The soap experts at Nuddy are offering customers a free unboxed, naked soap bar in an effort to help combat the outbreak of coronavirus. All they are asking for is a small contribution to cover costs for post and packaging. Nuddy soap bars are made with raw African shea butter, so as well as cleaning hands, they keep them nourished and soft, too.

Ila



Organic beauty brand Ila have launched a new Protection Collection. Their hand sanitiser wash, spray, and gel, all contain naturally defensive ingredients such as oregano oil, thyme oil, and tea tree. Ila is also providing Protection Collection to NHS services around their local HQ in the Cotswolds.

Acqua di Parma

Luxury home and fragrance brand Acqua di Parma have launched their #StayHome charity campaign to support the fight against Coronavirus. Throughout April, 100% of e-commerce revenue from sales of the Home Collection, Barbiere and Personal Care products (home diffusers, candles, etc) will be donated to support initiatives against the coronavirus crisis in Italy.

Medik8