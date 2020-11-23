Just off for a nap, see you in January
Hello early Black Friday beauty deals. What a way to start a Monday, eh?
Aromatherapy Associates – arguably the gods of body care are offering a whopping 25% off across their site.
If you’re new to the brand, then prepare to fall in love with some of the most nourishing body oils the world has to offer. If you’re a seasoned follower, then you’ll know these discounts are not to be scoffed at.
- Aromatherapy Associates Rose Bath & Shower Oil – u
sual price £49, now £36.75
- Aromatherapy Associates Revive Shower Oil –
usual price £26, now £19.50
- Aromatherapy Associates No Rinse Hand Cleanser –
usual price £12, now £9
- Aromatherapy Associates Support Nourishing Body Oil –
usual price, now £33.75
- Aromatherapy Associates Our Favourite Moments Gift Set –
usual price £95, now £71.25
- Aromatherapy Associates Ease Tension Collection –
usual price £46,now £34.50
If, like me, you’re not the best of sleepers or maybe this year has keep you up during the night more than normal (who could blame you) then you really must acquaint yourself with Aromatherapy Associate’s Deep Relax range.
Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath & Shower Oil –
usual price £49, now £36.75
This little beauty won Best Bath Product at the Marie Claire Skin Awards last month. That’s how much we love it.
As part of my nightly ritual I start my evening by jumping into a bath tub full of this.
Aromatherapy Associates Relax Candle –
usual price £48, now £36
Whilst in my bath, I like to turn off all the lights and light four or five of these candles. Thank goodness for offers like this.
Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Sleep Mist –
usual price £28, now £21
I like to cover my pillow, bedsheets, eye mask, husband, in this mist before jumping into bed. I know that as soon as I catch a whiff of the soothing scent the land of nod is a mere moments away. At £21, I’ll be stocking up for the next year.
Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Roller Ball – usual price £22, now £16.50
Whenever I have moments of absolute ‘oh my god I’m going to lose my sh*t’ I just pop a good coating of the oil on my pulse points with this handy roller ball. It goes everywhere with me. At this price, I’m buying one for each of my coats and handbags.
Do you know what, these deals are just what we need after the year we’ve had.
It’s just what the doctor ordered – a good dose of relaxation.