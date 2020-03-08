Anastasia Beverly Hills has finally launched a mascara, and it ticks all the boxes

Think mega, mega volume

Anastasia Beverly Hills is one of those cult beauty brands whose fans will stop at nothing to get their hands on their iconic products and new make-up launches (The palettes! The brow gels!).

But they’ve been missing one pretty major product, mascara, from their line-up – until now that is.

The brand has just introduced ‘Lash Brag’, a mega-volumising mascara for lashes that pack a punch. And luckily for you, we got to try it out ahead of the launch before you part with your hard-earned cash.

As it promises, this is a very volumising mascara but it isn’t too claggy, nor does it clump all of your lashes together. The brush head is hourglass-shaped so you can catch the inner and outer corners of your lashes for a dramatic finish. It’s definitely up there with the best mascara.

As it’s so very volumising, make sure you remove some of the excess from the brush before tackling your bottom lashes.

All in all it’s a thumbs up from us, and definitely one for you if volume is your priority when it comes to your lashes.

Lash Brag drops on the 10th of March at Selfridges, Harrods and Anastasia Beverly Hills’ website.