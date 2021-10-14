Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Nailed it

Fans went wild at the weekend when Adele took to her Instagram for a live chat with her followers to answer questions and chat about her new album 30.

After teasing her new track Easy On Me (which incidentally drops tomorrow on October 15th) last week, Adele decided to take to the social media platform once again on Saturday to have a little natter and play more of the single.

The content was pure gold – one person even asked for her body count. (For those not in the know, that means how many people you’ve slept with.) She took the grilling in her stride. Thankfully despite being an LA-resident now, the British singer’s humour clearly hasn’t changed.

And whilst we, like everybody else, were completely gripped, we couldn’t take our eyes off her witchy talons.

Always one for a cracking good manicure, Adele was sporting some incredible dark (possibly black) high-shine nails in what seems to be Adele’s favourite shape – long and slightly pointed at the tip. They look very similar to the ones in her upcoming music video for Easy On Me.

This isn’t the first time the star has opted for this style, when she collected her four awards at the 2016 Brit Awards, she had almost an identical manicure.

And as this is the scariest month of the year, these nails have got us in the spooky spirit. Ideal as an accompaniment to a witch’s costume or even as just a subtle nod to the scary season. Either head to the best nail salons in London and show them a picture of Adele’s nails or maybe try a pair of stick ons?

We’re not going big this year for Halloween, so this is the perfect way to show we’re not complete spoilsports.