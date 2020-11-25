Help fight breast cancer by bidding on iconic portraits

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Top artists and photographers are taking part in breast cancer charity Future Dreams amazing virtual art auction

A virtual art auction by breast cancer charity Future Dreams not only gives the liberating experience of enjoying an art gallery during lockdown but unique ideas for gifting someone you really love and helping a great cause.

Sponsored by Sky Arts, TK International and The Arts Club Mayfair, proceeds from which will support those undergoing treatment and surgery for breast cancer during the pandemic. This art auction includes the opportunity to bid for sittings with former contestants in Portrait Artist of the Year Raoof Haghigi and Tina Willis-Jones. (The current series is on Sky Arts, Wednesday at 8pm.) Other lots include iconic portraits of Kate Bush and Sienna Miller as well as works by Rankin and female artists such as Chantal Joffe, Celine Bodin and Sally Hewitt.

Every ten minutes someone in the UK is given a breast cancer diagnosis – it is the most common female cancer. Photographer and Future Dreams ambassador, Simon Emmett, who shot the image of Sienna Miller explains, “I’m supporting this special project as I have experienced first-hand the effects of both a primary and secondary breast cancer diagnosis on immediate family. Therefore, I’m fully aware of the advances in medicine helping to treat it and the incredible work charities like Future Dreams do to help.”

Monies raised will go towards research and the funding of Future Dreams House, Breast Cancer Haven’s new London centre offering emotional and practical support.

Future Dreams was set up by mother and daughter Sylvie Henry and Danielle Leslie. By a cruel twist of fate both were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and died within 18 months of each other in 2009. Danielle was 35 and mother to three young children. Their dream was that nobody should ever have to face breast cancer alone.

* Place your bid at The Auction Collective virtual gallery, it’s live until 7pm on November 30th