Anna Kendrick’s comments about how ‘miserable’ it was to film Twilight are going viral

‘I'm sure that we would be friends at a different time’

Anna Kendrick is the Queen of romantic comedies, starring in What to Expect When You’re Expecting, A Simple Favour and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, among others. She is most known for playing Beca Mitchell in the Pitch Perfect series, going on to make such a high profile name for herself in Hollywood that it’s hard to remember her at the start of her career.

One of Anna’s first roles was starring in Twilight, playing Bella’s friend, Jessica Stanley. But while acting in the Twilight films sounds like any actor’s dream, the 34-year-old recently revealed that the filming of it (which took place in Portland) was quite the opposite. In fact, she compared it to a hostage situation.

Reflecting on her career in a Vanity Fair video, Anna recalled of her Twilight filming experience: ‘I just remember being so cold and miserable and I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, “You know, this is a really great group of people and I’m sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone.”

‘Although it was also kind of bonding,’ she continued. ‘There was like something about it, like you go through some trauma event, like you imagine people who survive like a hostage situation, and you’re kind of bonded for life.’

Like we needed another reason to love Anna Kendrick.