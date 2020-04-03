Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s ex-husband has been diagnosed with coronavirus

Here's everything to know...

Clarence House confirmed last week that Prince Charles had tested positive for coronavirus.

The 71-year-old royal has been self-isolating in Balmoral, Scotland, with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, after moving out of their London residence, Clarence House, amid coronavirus fears.

Prince Charles was the third royal family member to have tested positive for the virus.

‘The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,’ read the official statement. ‘He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.’

The statement continued: ‘The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.’

The Duchess of Cornwall made headlines again today however as her ex-husband, Andrew Parker-Bowles, was announced to have also tested positive for the virus.

The 80-year-old, with whom Camilla shares her children Tom and Laura, is thought have contracted the virus at The Cheltenham Festival in March. This has caused concern for Princess Anne and Zara Tindall, both seen with Andrew Parker-Bowles during the festivities.

The royal family has not yet commented.