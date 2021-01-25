Alexandria Ocasio Cortez has officially explained her decision to skip the Inauguration

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's what we know...

Last week was a historic moment for the whole world, as Donald Trump left office and Joe Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

The 2020 US Presidential Election saw Joe Biden and Kamala Harris triumph in a nail-biting race against Donald Trump and Mike Pence to become the next President and Vice President.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were officially sworn in last Thursday in a scaled-back ceremony due to the coronavirus outbreak, with celebrations erupting across the world, with hope for what this new blue wave will bring.

Celebrating at the ceremony were plenty of high profile names, from the Obamas, the Clintons and the Bush family to Lady Gaga, J-Lo and Nancy Pelosi.

Someone who was noticeably absent however was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, US representative for New York’s 14th congressional district since 2019 and one of the Democratic party’s most popular politicians.

Appearing on CNN for an interview with Chris Cuomo just days later, she was asked for her decision to skip the event, something that she was quick to explain wasn’t personal. The congresswoman missed the Inauguration to support workers at Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx who were on strike to demand a $1/hour raise.

‘These workers that have been risking their lives every single day this past year in the pandemic, who are loading the trucks, getting this produce, putting food on our tables are struggling to feed their own kids,’ AOC explained on CNN. ‘They’re asking for something very simple in a time when the grocery industry and the delivery industry are experiencing record profits as we all stay home during COVID, and they’re asking for a dollar raise — a one dollar raise from a company that enjoys plenty of public tax benefits and giveaways, and it is frankly shocking and embarrassing that there is even a question here in giving these folks a buck an hour raise.’

Going on to stress her approval of a Biden-Harris government, she continued: ‘I am so thrilled for President Biden and Vice President Harris, it’s great to drop the “elect” now and just say that they’re our president and vice president, and I think the festivities were phenomenal — we had incredible poetry from Amanda Gorman.’

Well, that’s that.

Huge congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.