Did Mike Tindall break royal rules on I’m A Celebrity?
Surely not...
You can't have missed that Mike Tindall is on this year's series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!
While it was a surprise when announced, he reportedly knows 'what he can and cannot say' on the show - but did he break the rules when it comes to fellow contestant, Matt Hancock?
As the first member of the royal family to ever enter the celeb jungle, it must come with a lot of added pressure. The former rugby player has previously appeared on TV shows and has yet to spill any secrets.
Royals usually keep tight-lipped on political matters, but with former health secretary Matt Hancock as a jungle buddy it can't be easy.
Tindall recently went head to head in a battle to be the leader of the jungle camp, becoming an unexpected Government vs Royal showdown.
"If I went home and I’d lost to Matt Hancock, I’d be in so much shit,” he shared ahead of the competition.
It’s safe to say Tindall was disappointed that he lost. Not because he is a sore loser, but because it was Matt Hancock he lost to.
“I’m devastated to have been beaten – not because I’m a sportsman, but because I got beaten by Matt Hancock.”
Some viewers questioned if Mike should comment given his royal ties, but he technically did not break any royal rules.
William and Kate will be 'very upset' about Mike Tindall's I'm A Celeb behaviour, expert says.
But so far, Tindall has not shared strong views on Matt Hancock or his decision to be in the jungle.
It sparked outrage amongst fans when it was announced he would be taking part, and many were shocked that he is not spending time working for his constituents.
As a non-working royal, the husband of the late Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall, he is quickly becoming one of viewers favourites, with his rapping skills and sharing the most hilarious story with Princess Anne.
I'm A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.
Dionne Brighton is a Trainee Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Born in London, Dionne got her degree in English Literature at the University of East Anglia with an special interest in Wellness and Feminism. She loves to write about Women’s health and all things female empowerment.
In her spare time you will find her reading a good book, writing in her journal or fuelling her Asos addiction.
She can’t resist a good groove and sing-a-long, (don't expect Dionne Warwick vocals) and loves a trip to the theatre.
