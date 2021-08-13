The Weekly Edit: Wedding Guest Dresses

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As a pandemic bride, I know the woes of cancelling, rescheduling, readjusting, reconsidering and reevaluating your wedding plans (many times over). After months of cancellations and postponements weddings resuming in full capacity has bought so much joy. A lot of that has been found in getting dressed as a wedding guest as it’s such a lovely reason to go all-in after 18 months of joggers and jumpers.

Finding something special to wear to mark the occasion is often considered to be a stress, worrying about what to wear. Then trying to work out whether another guest might have chosen the same Rixo dress.

But, as a wedding guest, you have quite a few options when it comes to selecting your ensemble. From jumpsuits to midi and maxi dresses and tailoring.

As a Fashion Editor, each time wedding season comes around I get so many friends asking for advice on what to wear. My go-to recommendation is to always look to Needle & Thread. Beautifully decadent and handcrafted by artisans in India and the UK. Needle & Thread create intricately embellished pieces with a playful contemporary feel. Think vintage-inspired ruffled slips, embroidered silk dresses and ruffled tulle skirts.

Shop my five favourite styles for this wedding season from Needle & Thread below,

Sarah-Rose wears,