Mariah Carey reveals why she loves Christmas so much - and she's not alone

When we think of Christmas it's safe to say a Mariah Carey song comes to mind.

So it is no surprise the All I Want For Christmas hitmaker has been dubbed the Queen of Christmas by her fans.

Not only are Mariah's iconic hits blasting from every radio in the run up to the festive period, but she also takes on epic Christmas projects in November to get the festivities underway early, including New York's Thanksgiving parade.

In previous years she has shared photos of her and her family in matching Christmas pyjamas, as well as her jaw-dropping festive decorations.

This year she has even released her own Christmas children's book titled The Christmas Princess.

Now, the 53-year-old singer has revealed exactly why she loves the December celebrations.

In an interview with W magazine, the powerhouse said: "I know a lot of the time people are like, ‘Oh, yay! Look at her! She’s, like, so festive and such a Christmas girl,’ or whatever. But, really, Christmas makes me happy.'

"People think I had this princess-style life or whatever, a kind of fairy-tale existence where I just emerged, like, 'Here I am!' And that is not what it is. I doubt you have enough time to write about all that, so we won't go into it."

However, life wasn't always the "fairytale" illusion Mariah enjoys with her family now.

Mariah - who has twins Moroccan and Monroe with former partner Nick Cannon - has revealed she didn't have the best upbringing when she was younger, which is why she wants her children to have a better Christmas than she did.

The New-York born star opened up: "When you grow up with a messed-up life and then you're able to have this transformation where you can make your life what you want it to be? That is joy for me.

"That's why I want my kids to have everything they can have. I want them to be able to understand that they can be anything they want to be."