Best Black Friday Deals 2023 LIVE: Our editor-approved picks from Dyson, Olaplex, Whistles and more

It’s official: Black Friday deals 2023 are here early. It’s the biggest shopping event of the year, where you can make incredible savings on pretty much everything. Most retailers are offering better discounts than we’ve ever seen (hello Olaplex, Dyson, and designer fashion deals).

With 25 and 30% discounts seemingly the norm across most brands this year, there are massive savings to be had. So whether you’re planning on utilising the sales to stock up on your favourite beauty buys or snap up that pricier homeware item you’ve had your eye on for ages, we’ve got the best deals for you.

Here at Marie Claire UK, it’s literally our job to find the best beauty, fashion and home products online, so we know a thing or two when it comes to scouring the sales to find the best deals. We also think it’s super important to actually try out the products ourselves before we recommend them, which is why most of these deals feature products we know are great because we own them ourselves.

With the cost of living crisis ongoing, shoppers are utilising the sales more than ever this year. But it’s important to still shop wisely and not get tempted to spend more than you’re saving.

We’ve written a guide on how to get the best out of the Black Friday deals, and how to avoid fake Black Friday discounts, but the simplest tip (and the one we most advocate) is mindful sale shopping. Which is why we’ll only feature deals our editors will be shopping themselves, think are genuinely worth it, or - more often than not - both.

We’ll be updating this Live Hub regularly throughout the next week, so be sure to check back for the best deals in real time.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Although the official starting date is Friday 24th November, loads of retailers have begun their Black Friday sales early - with the likes of Amazon, John Lewis, and Reformation already offering impressive discounts on-site.

Find the best deals - from beauty and clothing to essential home buys - below.

Best Black Friday 2023 sales today

Before scrolling through our live deals, here are all the best Black Friday sales we think you need to check out:

eBay: extra 40% off the Dyson Airwrap and more

Amazon: up to 61% off GHD, Olaplex and NEOM

Lookfantastic: up to 50% off Laura Mercier, Clinique and more

Reformation: 25% off sitewide

Our Place: up to 45% off the Always Pan and more

The Body Shop: 25% off everything

Net-a-Porter: 30% off Chloe, Manolo Blahnik and more

Lululemon: up to 55% off the Align leggings and more

Dyson: £100 off the Corrale hair straighteners

Sephora: up to 50% off Elemis, Sol de Janeiro and more

Argos: £80 off the Airwrap complete

Harvey Nichols: up to 30% off JW Anderson, Balmain and more

John Lewis: 20% off Sage, Coach and more

Cult Beauty: 25% off almost everything

Missoma: up to 40% off sitewide

Whistles: 20% off sitewide

Wolf & Badger: up to 40% off small, independent brands

Top deal picks from the Marie Claire editors

Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Multi Styler & Dryer - Blue Blush | £400 at Argos (was £480) Dyson's Airwrap is probably the most highly-coveted hair tool of all time, our editors love it for quick, easy and expensive-looking blow dries in the comfort of your own home. You can get it for £80 less at Argos right now, but we'd be quick - this deal probably won't hang around for long!

Olaplex Hair Perfector No.3 Repairing Treatment | £17.65 at Amazon (was £28) It's the perfect time to stock up on your go-to hair products now that the Black Friday deals are here - and Olaplex's cult-status No.3 Hair Perfector is no exception. Adored by hair stylists and beauty fanatics alike, it's ideal for treating dry, damaged hair. Plus it's 37% off right now. No biggie.

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25" | £44 at lululemon (was £98) Our Senior Health Editor Ally Head swears by Lululemon's Align leggings, and they're only £44 for Black Friday! Ally says: "The Align leggings were the first item I ever bought from lululemon. They were the first thing I saved up to buy eight years ago, yet the quality is still the same as when I bought them. When they say they're butter soft, they mean it - they're unbelievably comfortable to wear and sweat wick well, too. One thing to note: they are designed with yoga and lower intensity workouts in mind, so do opt for their Base Pace leggings if you love running or strength training."

Missoma Lucy Williams Chunky Entwine Hoop Earrings | £92 at Missoma (was £115) Our Junior Shopping editor Valeza owns these Missoma earrings herself and wears them all. The. Time. Valeza says: "These are my go-to earrings to make casual outfits feel more put-together. Missoma always has the best chunky gold jewellery pieces, so I have my eye on a few necklaces and bracelets now that the entire website is up to 40% off."