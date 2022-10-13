Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Made for the truly modern bride.

For any bride-to-be, choosing a wedding dress is certainly one of the most important aspects of the wedding planning process. It can take months and an endless number of try-ons before finding ‘the one.’ Thankfully, there are so many contemporary brands around now, which provide a plethora of choices for every kind of bride. Enter, Grace Loves Lace, the Australian label beloved by modern brides all over the globe.

Founded in 2010 as a solely e-commerce offering, Grace Loves Lace now has showrooms in the US, UK and Canada and ships its stunning dresses to over 80 countries around the world. With over 800k Instagram followers, there’s no doubt that the brand has established itself as an authority on all things bridal.

Grace Loves Lace released its much-anticipated new collection today, entitled Memoirs Of Her. While the label handmakes all of its gowns in Australia, the brand took an international approach to its latest campaign, shooting the imagery in a picturesque Italian location, accessible only by boat. To celebrate the new range, Marie Claire spoke to the label’s founder Megan Ziems.

“It takes a lot of effort to make gowns look this effortless,” Ziems explained of the collection. “We wanted a sense of movement and freedom for every gown, whilst maintaining the romantic characteristics in the details. From the hand-placed feathers in the embroidery to the diamante finishes; each detail has been considered.”

When it comes to trends, Ziems is sure that the bridal sphere is moving in a contemporary direction. “Challenging the trend of ‘traditional’ bridal is exactly what inspires me with every GRACE collection,” she said. “I’ve loved seeing brides bring a more modern take to wedding dressing and styling in recent years. We’re seeing a lot of brides leaning towards those ‘sexier’ silhouettes – think dramatic open backs and daring thigh-high splits. ”

As for best sellers, Ziems revealed that the brand’s Clo gown has been a clear favourite for several months. “I can understand why. She’s dramatic, feminine and flatters every body shape. Clo is also made from our exclusive stretch-lace fabrication – making her a gown you can comfortably dance the night away in!”

In terms of the new collection, Ziems said that the new Solstice gown is a particular favourite. “It’s the gown I would wear if I were to be married again tomorrow,” she revealed. “Pierlot and Zsa Zsa are also very up there too!”

Keep scrolling to see an exclusive preview of Grace Loves Lace’s new collection, Memoirs Of Her.