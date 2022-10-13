Made for the truly modern bride.
For any bride-to-be, choosing a wedding dress is certainly one of the most important aspects of the wedding planning process. It can take months and an endless number of try-ons before finding ‘the one.’ Thankfully, there are so many contemporary brands around now, which provide a plethora of choices for every kind of bride. Enter, Grace Loves Lace, the Australian label beloved by modern brides all over the globe.
Founded in 2010 as a solely e-commerce offering, Grace Loves Lace now has showrooms in the US, UK and Canada and ships its stunning dresses to over 80 countries around the world. With over 800k Instagram followers, there’s no doubt that the brand has established itself as an authority on all things bridal.
Grace Loves Lace released its much-anticipated new collection today, entitled Memoirs Of Her. While the label handmakes all of its gowns in Australia, the brand took an international approach to its latest campaign, shooting the imagery in a picturesque Italian location, accessible only by boat. To celebrate the new range, Marie Claire spoke to the label’s founder Megan Ziems.
“It takes a lot of effort to make gowns look this effortless,” Ziems explained of the collection. “We wanted a sense of movement and freedom for every gown, whilst maintaining the romantic characteristics in the details. From the hand-placed feathers in the embroidery to the diamante finishes; each detail has been considered.”
When it comes to trends, Ziems is sure that the bridal sphere is moving in a contemporary direction. “Challenging the trend of ‘traditional’ bridal is exactly what inspires me with every GRACE collection,” she said. “I’ve loved seeing brides bring a more modern take to wedding dressing and styling in recent years. We’re seeing a lot of brides leaning towards those ‘sexier’ silhouettes – think dramatic open backs and daring thigh-high splits. ”
As for best sellers, Ziems revealed that the brand’s Clo gown has been a clear favourite for several months. “I can understand why. She’s dramatic, feminine and flatters every body shape. Clo is also made from our exclusive stretch-lace fabrication – making her a gown you can comfortably dance the night away in!”
In terms of the new collection, Ziems said that the new Solstice gown is a particular favourite. “It’s the gown I would wear if I were to be married again tomorrow,” she revealed. “Pierlot and Zsa Zsa are also very up there too!”
Keep scrolling to see an exclusive preview of Grace Loves Lace’s new collection, Memoirs Of Her.
Anu, £2,000 | Grace Loves Lace
Featuring an elegant one shoulder, draped silhouette and open back, this dress is for the truly contemporary bride. Made from 95% silk and 5% spandex the gown features a slight stretch for ultimate wedding day comfort.
La Paz, £1,900 | Grace Loves Lace
Created in a stretch lace made from 100% recycled materials, the La Paz dress is made for the bride who has sustainability in mind. The gown has an off the shoulder silhouette and flared full skirt with whimsical tulle overlay.
Goldie, £1,200 | Grace Loves Lace
With an open back and contrasting high-neck, Goldie creates quite the dramatic silhouette. The gown features an 80cm train at the back and thigh high leg split.
Solstice Gown, £2,200 | Grace Loves Lace
This is the gown Megan Ziems would wear if she were to get married again tomorrow. Featuring an innovative recycled stretch nylon lace, and tulle made from recycled polyester, this gown is not only chic, it's also eco-conscious.
Pierlot, £2,500 | Grace Loves Lace
Carefully crafted in a stretch lace fabric, Pierlot is made to create the perfect fit, featuring a unique stretch lace made from 68% recycled nylon. The dress also featured an keyhole, open-back detail and front split to create a truly unique silhouette.
Zsa Zsa, £1,100 | Grace Loves Lace
Zsa Zsa is for the bride who is the life of the party. The gown features removable diamante detailing at the back and on the leg, and is also made from a stretch satin fabrication for the perfect, flattering fit.