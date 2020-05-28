The virtual events celebrating Pride Month

The online celebrations are in response to the events cancelled or postponed due to Covid-19

Pride is going to look a lot different this year. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, there’s just no way to facilitate in-person festivals for the foreseeable future. But Pride Month will still march on (virtually) throughout June, sharing the empowering Pride message, and offering a positive opportunity to reinvent the way we celebrate.

Rob Smith, CEO and founder of gender-neutral clothing label The Phluid Project, told Elle, ‘This is an opportunity to shift focus away from the spectacle of Pride and onto the heart and soul of the community and the movement we serve.’

He adds, ‘Celebrating virtually affords us the opportunity to use digital and social media to be intentional about visibility and representation across our entire community.’ Put simply, everyone will be able to experience Pride in the same way, and that’s pretty great.

Earlier this month, it was announced that two of the biggest Pride events in the UK – Pride London and Pride Manchester – had been cancelled. Pride in London’s 2020 theme, #YouMeUsWe, is a rallying cry to the LGBT+ community. No matter your identity, it calls on each of us to reach out, understand and support one another, demanding us to be better allies within our own community.

Historically, the Pride movement was built on a core foundation of us standing up for one another. And as LGBT+ people, especially those from marginalised communities, continue to come under attack from many sides, this allyship is as important now as it has ever been.

Here’s how to celebrate Pride 2020 online…

Singalong with Global Pride

On June 27, Pride organisations around the world will come together for Global Pride 2020, a 24-hour live-streamed event featuring musical and artistic performances, speeches from activists and campaigners, and addresses by public figures.

InterPride and the European Pride Organisers Association – the world’s biggest international Pride networks – are working with national organisations in the UK, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the US and regional networks in southern Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Latin America, to bring communities and Pride organisations together for this Global Pride event. The lineup will be announced in early June and we expect great things.

See globalpride2020.org for more details

Tune in to important conversations at Bi-Fi Festival

Bi Pride UK – the charity that believes people who experience attraction beyond gender deserve to celebrate their identities visibly – is holding their second Bi Pride event, Bi-Fi Festival, on June 20.

Taking place from 5-9pm, the virtual extravaganza will be live streamed on streaming platform Twitch and will feature discussions around mental health in lockdown, how to be creative from home and ‘being bi and BAME.’ The line-up will include drag queens, comedians and spoken word artists, while activists and other performers will be announced closer to the date. Bi-Fi Festival, which will continue the work of the organisation in creating safe spaces for everyone who identifies under the bisexual umbrella, will conclude the online party with a live DJ set.

See biprideuk.org for more details

Sign up to speed dating

Speed dating events company Date in a Dash has joined forces with Pride in London to host a number of virtual dating events for the LGBT+ community during Pride Month. At 7.30pm on June 5 and 26 you will be greeted by a host and then taken to your ‘date room’. Here, you will have a number of four-minute-long dates to see if you connect with anyone. Here’s hoping…

See dateinadash.com for more details

Share your story of allyship



Pride in London – the an annual LGBT pride festival and parade held each summer in the capital – is asking members of the LGBT+ community to tell them about a time they felt queer allyship. They want to spread the word of when we stood up for each other (it takes no more than 5 minutes).

Pride in London will be sharing the stories across their social media platforms, to show the world the LGBT+ community is together and stronger than ever before. Amazing.

See prideinlondon.org for more details

Vibe with Project Pride

The virtual concert is being held in celebration of LGBTQ+ heritage, culture, and history featuring LGBTQ+ musicians, artists, and allies. From Pet Shop Boys to Rufus Wainwright, artists will be joining in on Sunday May 31st at 8pm EDT. The broadcast is free and will air on YouTube, but you can RSVP here.

Enjoy a painting party

Taking place over Zoom, the PopUp Painting Party is a fully interactive experience with an art instructor who will talk you through recreating a classic Banksy piece with basic acrylic paints, a cup of water, a selection of brushes, some napkins and a palette. The painting party experience encourages you to unleash your creativity during Pride Month, by guiding you step-by-step in creating your own iconic masterpiece in less than two hours. The event is themed around Pride and tickets start from £14.99.

See prideinlondon.org for more details

Feel Pride Inside

Amnesty International announced it would be joining forces with UK Black Pride, Stonewall and ParaPride to bring this year’s Pride celebrations completely online. The virtual celebration will be dubbed Pride Inside and, according to a statement from Amnesty International, will see artists, musicians, comedians, DJs and activists come together for a series of performances, talks and workshops honouring the LGBT+ community. The events will begin on Sunday 28 June and run until Sunday 5 July. The lineup for Pride Inside will be announced in due course.

See amnesty.org.uk for more details