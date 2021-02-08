Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Because why not dress up your old Christmas tree in love hearts and ribbons...

If you’re missing your Christmas tree, we hear you. The house looks bare and lockdown is here until at least March 8th. AT LEAST. And frankly, fairy lights festooned anywhere make the world a happier place. If you’re one of the lucky ones with a fake Christmas tree ready to rescue from its exile in the attic/garage/wardrobe then let me explain – Valentine’s Day trees are storming it over on Instagram. The crafty recycling idea has knocked up over 4,865 posts under #Valentinestree.

This week it’s easy peasy to make one because, well, you’re not going anywhere on a hot date so after you’ve read our essential 10 Home Dates Ideas making the most of your lockdown Valentine’s, you’ll know love is STILL the answer. Word of warning, if sickly sweet is not your thing you may want to dial down these styles because Valentine’s Day trees are covered in kisses, love hearts and ribbons for a suitably romantic touch.

Valentine’s Day Trees – let’s spread the love



Scroll down and suck up these sweet examples to get you started. The styles racking up the most ‘likes’ follow a red-and-pink colour scheme, like this from Turtle Creek Lane, aka Jennifer Houghton, one of the most popular tree decorating influencers (a mum of five who has this makeover totally nailed. Still, she does have a lot of little helpers at home).

Here’s another one she did. She really is a big fan.

If you’ve got a silver, white or pink tree – you’ve hit Valentine tree Valhalla as they really suit the loved-up colour scheme but some inventive tree lovers have still managed to style the traditional green ones. Some clever ones are even recycling their Christmas decorations. Amber Jessup said: ‘Valentine’s Day is just a good excuse for me to keep my Christmas tree up for longer.’ Amber, if we could decorate like you, we’d keep ours up all year. Note the gingham ribbon she had for her festive tree but now with added hearts for the big day this Sunday. Genius. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Jessup (@amjess98) Fancy a more muted one? This one creation from theluxmylife could see you and your loved one doing emoji heart eyes at each other.

Here are my other top (of the tree) picks

And finally, I think I can just about master this one

Just before we let you crack on, remember no decorative tree is complete without a pressie under it, so best check out Marie Claire’s top Valentine’s gifts NOW. Go on, admit it, that day is all about spoiling YOU.

Happy Valentine’s! We hope yours is tree-mendous.