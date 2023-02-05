The most popular Disney baby names from Aurora to Woody
One word: adorable.
In recent years, many parents-to-be are opting for baby names inspired by their favourite films and TV shows (opens in new tab). With 'main character energy' baby names (opens in new tab) rising in popularity, it's no surprise that monikers from shows like Game of Thrones and Stranger Things are gaining traction.
But there are some iconic characters that have been consistently included in top baby names lists - and they're often rooted in the world's most popular Disney films.
While Belle, Jasmine and Sebastian have long been familiar favourites, newer movies have inspired a new generation of Disney babies - from Woody to Rex, Anna to Jessie.
In light of Love Island star Molly Mae Hague naming her daughter Bambi, many are looking at Disney baby names, and The Kid Collective (opens in new tab) has pulled together data from the Office of National Statistics to find the most popular.
By analysing the names given to children born in 2021 via ONS, they found that parents aren't just picking the more well-known Disney names, but opting for the monikers given to smaller characters, too.
Alice (Alice in Wonderland), Aurora (Sleeping Beauty) and Jasmine (Aladdin) topped the list for Disney baby names for girls, and Sebastian (The Little Mermaid), Louis (The Princess and the Frog) and Felix (Wreck-It Ralph) took the top spots for boys Disney baby names.
Take a look at the full list below:
Most popular Disney baby names
Most popular Disney baby names for girls
- Alice
- Aurora
- Jasmine
- Anna
- Winnie
- Flora
- Jessie
- Belle
- Minnie
- Nala
Most popular Disney baby names for boys
- Sebastian
- Louis
- Felix
- Eric
- Rex
- Remy
- Flynn
- Peter
- Hector
- Woody
Founder of The Kid Collective, Laura Davies, said: "It’s so interesting to see how even the classic Disney films are influencing people’s decisions on what they call their baby. I think it’s a great way to find unique and lesser-known baby names, as I can understand how difficult it is sometimes to choose a name for your baby - it’s a big deal!
"I also like the idea that these babies will grow up to know that their name is based on their parents’ favourite films and characters, and perhaps they’ll go on to love the latest adaptations just like their parents too. It will be intriguing to see the next round of ONS data to see if ‘Bambi’ is appearing more frequently."
Would you pick a Disney baby name?
We think these are all absolutely adorable!
