This chilling castle in the UK is now available to book if you fancy a night of Medieval terror

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

After two years of various restrictions when it comes to travel, getaways are back on. Hurrah.

Whether you’re planning a stay at a cute cottage in the Cotswolds or heading abroad for a bit of warmth, you’ll no doubt be Googling money saving travel hacks and cramming as much as possible into your luggage.

But if you fancy doing something a little different on your next trip and prefer chills over sunny thrills, then we’ve found just the place.

One of the UK’s creepiest castles, Plane Castle, is now available for overnight stays on Airbnb, and just looking at the decor you’re guaranteed to be transported back to a time of Medieval spook.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

The 14th century residence, which has provided a bed for the likes of Mary Queen of Scots and Bonnie Prince Charlie, is located in Falkirk, Scotland, includes everything from stone vaulted rooms to beds with axes hanging over them.

Think spiral staircases, painted beamed ceilings and period detail everywhere you look.

There are two buildings to book, and they can be rented separately or together.

The first, known as The Manor, sleeps 10 people and is spread over three floors. While it boasts a fully equipped Medieval kitchen, there’s also some mod cons like a sitting room with a TV and DVD player – so you won’t be feeling too removed from creature comforts.

It also includes a Great Hall with a large fireplace, carved stonework and a 9ft stone mantlepiece. Fancy.

The second building, The Tower, sleeps 8 people and includes a double room, twin room and family gallery room.

For nature lovers, you can enjoy full access to the three acres of gardens complete with ponds, rowing boats, ducks, sculptures, an original Medieval well – and there’s even a Hobbit House.

A night’s stay will set you back around £1,000, and booking both buildings will require a three night minimum stay and cost just over £3,200.

So if you want to splash the cash on a creepy castle stay, now’s your chance.