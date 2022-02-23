Cotswold cottages: The Feathered Nest

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The location

Owned by entrepreneur Adam Taylor, The Feathered Nest Inn is a gourmet bolthole located in the picturesque village of Nether Westcote in the heart of the Cotswolds, not far from the very twee Lower Slaughter, the main village from the latest adaptation of Emma.

You’re never far from a gorgeous village or walk in the Cotswolds, but should you wish to stay local, you can meander round the grounds of the 15th century property, which offer unbeatable views of the countryside.

The cottage

Adjacent to the inn, you’ll find its latest addition, a little cottage not unlike the one Kate Winslet resides in The Holiday. Known as the ‘Little House’ on the original deeds of the property, the cosy abode was the former house for the adjoining Malt House, now known as The Feathered Nest Country Inn.

It’s full of the original period charms, from the stone flooring to the exposed fire mantle and wooden beams, but it’s been given a modern makeover.

As you enter the property, you’ll immediately want to cosy up by the fireplace on the comfy sofa, but first you must make a cuppa in the adjoining country kitchen.

On the middle floor is a modern bathroom with a huge standalone bathtub which you’ll want to soak in for hours, before making your way to the luxurious double bedroom on the top floor, featuring a super-king size bed.

If this isn’t a couples getaway for you, don’t worry, the room can easily accommodate an extra bed and cot for children, plus the sofa in the living room also opens to a sofa bed for additional sleeping arrangements.

Owner Adam Taylor says of the property, ‘The new cottage represents the new style of The Feathered Nest, relaxed

luxury in the heart of the Cotswolds. We wanted to retain as much of the period charm as possible but also ensure we combined this with a modern understated style.’

The restaurant

You can’t visit The Feathered Nest Inn without having some food, because that’s what it’s best known for. In fact, it offers outstanding 3 AA Rosette cuisine and diners can choose between a gourmet tasting menu featuring mouthwatering dishes such as Roasted Orkney Scallops with Brassicas, Gewurztraminer, Sea Vegetables & Squid Ink and the likes of Chargrilled Venison Loin Salt Baked Parsnip, Sticky Haunch, Black Pudding & Potato Hash, Pumpkin, Pickled Walnut, Venison & Bramble.

From the a la carte menu, guests can dine on classic dishes including the Nest Beef Burger with Gem Lettuce, Burger Sauce, Toasted Brioche Bun, Mature Cheddar, Smoked Bacon and Nest Chips.

The important bit

The Cottage is available for stays Thursday to Monday, it is family and dog friendly. Rates start from £465 per night.