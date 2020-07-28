Live like a Hollywood A-lister with a night at the Taj Hotel’s ultra plush Cinema Suite

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

From the moment you walk towards the grandiose entrance of Taj 51 Buckingham Gate, making your way through the exotic palm-filled courtyard that’s flanked on all sides by palatial townhouses, you instantly forget you’re in the heart of London.

In fact, the location couldn’t get any better, with the hotel counting Buckingham Palace as a neighbour (you are literally moments away from the royal residence) and is also walking distance from both Westminster and Victoria Station. Not that you’re going to want to venture out of the Taj anytime soon; offering a range of luxurious suites and residences between one and six bedrooms with flexible living/working/relaxing areas in each, you could quite happily move in and never leave. Especially if your suite happens to be called The Cinema Suite…

The Rooms

From the moment you walk through the door, the unique suite oozes luxury. A heady combination of old Hollywood glamour and traditional Indian cinema, everything from the bedrooms to the bathrooms (including, may we add, its very own powder room) is beautifully crafted to make you feel as though you’ve stepped into a whole new world.

Settle down to work in the oak wood study, feast in the decadent dining room complete with a fully stocked speakeasy bar, or relax in the opulent living room – you’ll want to make the most of this lavish space.

When it comes to getting a bit of shut eye, each bedroom has its own majestic theme. You can choose to snooze in the Bollywood inspired chamber fit for a Maharaja, complete with a plush four poster bed. Or, transport yourself to the golden age of cinema and head to the Hollywood bedroom with a Parisian boudoir twist, where you can imagine yourself as a silver screen star catching some much needed z’s in the satin sheets.

Throughout, the walls are lined with portraits of some of the biggest stars of the ’50s and you’ll find yourself marvelling at the grandiose style of the 1,832 square foot suite, decked out with vintage baroque mirrors, rare antiques and astonishing artwork.

The Food

The grandiosity and exoticness of the hotel extends to its dining options, and quite frankly, you’ll want to stay more than one night purely to taste everything that is on the menu. Should you wish to experience a decadent afternoon tea (Buckingham Palace is round the corner after all), then head to Kona, for its creative take on the traditional fare, which includes a Queen of Hearts tea. The Bistro offers various international delicacies, such as risottos and bento boxes.

But if you’re staying in the aforementioned Cinema Suite, then the temptation of in-room dining is all too great. Go with the theme and indulge in the homemade burgers and club sandwiches with chips, you won’t regret it. They’ll even bring you popcorn to round off the whole experience.

Don’t Miss

Film enthusiasts make sure you book the Cinema Suite, an ode to the golden era of film. Situated in the reception room – the heart of this three bedroom suite – the 85-inch plasma screen steals the show. From a full wall mural to multiple drawings and paintings, the artwork – of which there is many – spans everything from walls to ceilings and reinforces a rather magnificent idea of opulence and luxury.

From £ 3,900 a night (sleeps up to 4). Book here



