This is how you can earn £2k a week as a luxury homes tester

If you spend the majority of your day staring wistfully out of the office window and dreaming about your next getaway, it’s time to update your CV and pack your bags because you can now get paid to review luxury homes across the globe (yes, this is actually a real job).

Shopping site HushHush is looking for a number of testers to head to some of the most luxurious homes in the world and write about their experiences on an ad-hoc basis. You’ll be expected to stay at each property for a week and will be paid £2,000 per review.

All you have to do is fill your suitcase and jet off to whatever destination is assigned to you, whether it’s a small Spanish town or San Fransisco, Florida or the French Riviera. You’ll need to submit your 800 word review on style, comfort, location, accessibility and suitability within five days of your return and will be required to visit between ten and fifteen properties a year.

The advert for the Luxury Home Tester job reads: ‘Some of the properties already listed onsite include a luxury Chateau on the French Riviera, a 25-bedroom Spanish villa, an oceanfront home in Florida’s exclusive Ocean Reef Club and a 14,000 sq. ft mansion in the Pacific Heights neighbourhood of San Francisco.

‘Some important information for any hopeful applicants: you must have no criminal convictions, an up to date passport and be willing to conduct reviews at short notice. Applicants must also demonstrate reliability, a keen eye for detail and good writing skills.’

So you’ll be paid to lounge around in luxury homes for a week at a time and write about all the fun you’ve had.

Who doesn’t want to earn a living by going on lovely holidays all year long?

Sounds like the actual dream job.