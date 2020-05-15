Holidays abroad are ‘unlikely’ to happen any time soon according to Matt Hancock

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, many holidaymakers are cancelling their plans for trips abroad.

While the British government has eased lockdown restrictions, with amendments to permitted outdoor exercise and the re-opening of schools, they have also reiterated that social distancing is still in place in the UK.

This week, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock admitted that it’s ‘unlikely’ that getaways abroad will not be happening any time soon.

During an interview on This Morning, he was asked about travelling and holidays taking place this summer but said that it’s ‘likely to be the case’ trips overseas will not be on the cards for a while.

He added that ‘the conclusion from that is it is unlikely that big, lavish international holidays are going to be possible for this summer,’ due to continued social distancing measures.

When asked if ‘summer was cancelled’, Mr Hancock said: ‘I think that’s likely to be the case. We haven’t made a final decision on that yet but it is clear that we will seek to reopen hospitality, some hospitality, from early July if we keep successfully reducing the spread of this virus.

‘But social distancing of some kind is going to continue. The conclusion from that is it is unlikely that big, lavish international holidays are going to be possible for this summer. I just think that’s a reality of life.’

So it looks like we’re all spending the summer at Windowsill Bay.