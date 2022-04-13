Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Polished and refined but with a comforting and relaxing vibe. Whether you’re a Londoner or just visiting, immerse yourself in the perfect location for all the action.



Four Seasons Hyde Park: Why go?

Arguably one of the best hotels in London, the five-star Four Seasons Hyde Park is all about understated luxury and comfort. If you’re looking for one of the best UK staycations too, then this could be the way to do it. So grab your best luggage, and get booking.

The vibe:

A 2-minute stroll from Hyde Park stands the grand Four Seasons Park Lane that houses 196 rooms, 45 of which are suites (more on that later), 2 restaurants, 1 plush bar and a rather fabulous rooftop spa and wellness area.

You’re surrounded by some of London’s very best. Within a walking radius of up to ten minutes, you’ll find yourself in the luxury shops of Mount Street, Harvey Nichols, or taking in the sites at Buckingham Palace or the Serpentine. A further ten minutes and you’re Piccadilly, the West-End and the bustling streets of Soho, Selfridges, or Sloane Square. So, this really is close to everything.

The rooms:

Spacious and luxurious are the words that come to mind. And it’s no surprise really when the man behind the interiors is Pierre-Yves Rochon, the world-renowned Interior Designer who has created beautiful interiors for iconic buildings like Grand-Hotel Du Cap Ferrat, The Martinez in Cannes and Shangri-La Paris.

There’s everything you’d expect from a five-star hotel: wall-mounted TVs, sound systems with phone docks, comfy deep sofas and stylish furniture, but it’s the attention to detail that really makes this place feel special. The linen is plush – as are the rugs and throws. Bvlgari products are stocked in the bathroom which are an ode to marble with large swathes of the good stuff covering all surfaces. The fresh blooming hydrangeas are the perfect finishing touch.

Try to bag yourself one of the newly refreshed suites, some of which have a private terrace – it really solidifies that home-from-home feel.

The spa at the Four Seasons Hyde Park:

Whatever you have on your schedule, make sure you carve out some time to visit. The spa has treatment rooms, a sauna, steam room and pool that are separated into two sections (his and hers) and really is the perfect place to recentre and find your inner calm before heading back out into the city.

With everything on the menu from facials to massages and manicures to EMS Fitness sessions, there is something for everything. If you’re after a real treat, why not try the City Detox Package (£495) which is a bespoke package treatment that really gets into the nitty-gritty. The 180-minute journey, utilises The Organic Pharmacy products and is all about a solution-driven experience and will focus on either immunity, sleep or detoxification.

If you’re travelling with kids, it’s worth noting that the pool area has a no under 16-year-old policy.

The food:

We’re a bit reluctant to share this one – purely for our own selfishness – because come summer we want to be able to get ourselves a table. But, if you’re visiting in summer, make a beeline for the aptly named ‘On The Terrace’. Hidden from the road, it really doesn’t feel like you’re in the middle of London. It’s the perfect way to soak up the summer sun, or for sundowners before heading into nearby Soho or Mayfair.

Breakfast is a seriously fancy affair. There is everything from Eggs Benedict to the fluffiest pancakes ever on the menu. Head to the hotel’s Amaranto restaurant, which has a focus on local producers, and dine on lobster linguine and fresh Dover sole. Or, for a truly unforgettable exceptional experience, plump for Chef Carlo Scotto’s Tasting Menu. Priced at £120 per head, the seven courses feature crowd-pleasers like croquettes, gyoza and a delicious black cod.

The bar:

Make sure a nightcap in the hotel’s Amaranto bar is firmly on your agenda. The dimly lit bar is cosy and the plush red interior feels distinctly luxe. Treat yourself to a glass (or bottle) of Ruinart or if you’re feeling extra fancy, head straight for the comprehensive Dom Perignon experience, where only the finest champagne waits. You deserve it! The negroni and vodka martini both get honorable mentions too as they really are delicious – not to mention generous with each one coming with a top up!

Something special:

The hotel – and staff – really goes the extra mile to make this feel like a treat. On a special trip to the hotel with children in the party, they were greeted with a special movie night pass which meant they could watch the latest films on a high def tv in their room, with the best snacks no less.

Four Seasons Hyde Park: The Need To Know

Price: Check the Four Seasons Hyde Park website for the most up to date price

Check-in: 12:00

Check out: 11:00

Rooms: 196

Spa: Yes

Gym: Yes

Swimming Pool: Yes

Pets: Yes