easyJet is running an Easter 2021 sale with flights from £14.99

The coronavirus outbreak has had a huge impact on the travel industry with many airlines grounding flights, and thousands of Brits forced to rearrange their spring holiday plans.

So budget airline has now launched an Easter 2021 sale for anyone who wants a getaway to look forward to at a bargain price.

If you want to make the most of the deal, prices for flights between March 28th and April 18th 2021 start from £14.99 one way.

Those flying from the capital can grab deals from London Gatwick, Stansted, Luton and Southend, and can enjoy a getaway to Berlin, Naples or Ancona from £26.99.

Flights to Sardinia, Split and Verona will start at £28.99 and Athens, Madrid and Marrakech from £32.99.

easyJet are also reducing the cost of their ‘add on’ services, such as sports equipment and hold bags, with prices starting at 99p.

Robert Carey, easyJet’s chief commercial and planning officer, said: ‘We know many people’s Easter holiday plans have been disrupted this year and so we’ve taken the decision to put our Easter flights for 2021 on sale early so our customers can either book a new break or, if they are rearranging their travel plans, have even more dates and destinations to choose from.’

The airline also confirmed that they will be starting their summer 2021 sale early, too, and announced that customers who had their spring 2020 plans disrupted can re-book for next year without an extra fee.