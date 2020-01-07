Why go

If you’re not a fan of breathtaking views of Hyde Park, being within walking distance of the most iconic shops in London, relaxing in the deepest bathtubs in the city or luxuriating in the softest sheets in the biggest beds you could imagine, then the The Dorchester definitely isn’t for you. However, if this all sounds like heaven, then keep on reading.

The room

Where to start? We know we’ve been waxing lyrical about London being one of the coolest cities in the world, but the bouji rooms at The Dorchester make it very, very difficult to leave. We stayed in the decadent Dorchester Suite, described by the hotel as ‘a home from home’ and we have to agree. Abundantly spacious and light (it has a separate lounge and dining room), it is also stylishly classic without being twee. Think a sleeping area featuring chinoiserie wallpaper, gold gilded mirrors, a chaise longe and king-size four poster bed, a bathroom full of elegant marble and a living room with a giant fireplace and plus sofas.

The vibe

You’ll be hard pressed to find a more iconic British hotel than The Dorchester, which has been at the heart of London’s Mayfair, overlooking Hyde Park since 1931. It’s where you go for timeless English elegance with a contemporary twist, whether that’s afternoon tea in the Promenade, cocktails or a romantic dinner.

The food

Foodies will be in heaven here, as there is fare to suit everyone. The Promenade is famous for its afternoon tea, while China Tang offers delicious Cantonese dishes, and imaginative dishes. We dined at the newly re-opened The Grill, and what a feast it was. Chef Tom Booton puts his twist on British classics, using the best local ingredients. Sample dishes include Prawn Scotch egg, warm tartare sauce, pickled gherkin, Herdwick rack of lamb, ratatouille, Boulangère potatoes and Blood orange tartlet. Dreamy.

The spa

The Dorchester spa makes another case for not leaving the premises. The art deco setting is enough of a relaxing draw, but you simply must try the Adeela Crown Signature facial. Celebrity facialist Adeela is – to put it mildly – a magician. Her Crowning Glowry facial is completely bespoke to you, and after an in-depth consultancy, Adeela creates a science-led facial adapted to your skin concerns, which combines eight types of technology to deeply hydrate, sculpt and brighten skin. The best part? Her ‘skin dance’, a vigorous yet totally relaxing hands on face massage that will completely transform your face and give you cheekbones you never knew you had. You’ll leave seeing visible results, from diminished lines, to clearer pores.

How to book

Deluxe Queen Room rates from £420 per night. The Adeela Crown Crowning Glowry facial costs £450 for 90 minutes.