I'm approaching 30, so it might seem odd to some that, up until a few months ago, I had never stepped foot on Ibiza. For my entire adult life, I have been that friend who has sat out of Ibiza holidays. (This is something that will surprise anyone who knows me, given my shameless penchant for a disco.) The reason for this is because the very premise of Ibiza speaks to me on a deep level. I'm not talking about the party scene, either—far from it. For me, it's the bohemian principles on which the Ibiza we all know and love in 2024 was founded. I couldn't bear to visit Ibiza and spend five days partying—I simply wasn't old enough or wise enough to appreciate it for the place I knew it to be.

When I think of Ibiza, I think of a wild and beautiful island where its inhabitants live life to its fullest—drawing on nature to live in a truly free-spirited way. I had vowed that the first time I visited, I would stay in a place that allows me to embody everything the real island is about—wellness, nature and history. A place like the iconic retreat, Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel. Frequented by A-listers, the exclusive destination had been on my radar for many years—and I finally made it. It is, truly, a place where time stands still. It's the place that made all of my Ibizan dreams come true. So, naturally, I want to shout about it from the rooftops. Here's what there is to know...

Who is Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel for?

(Image credit: Shannon lawlor)

Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel is a destination for people who, like me, want to experience the real Ibiza and indulge in slow living for a little while. It is a sanctuary for those who require a mental and/or physical reset, but is equally as great for those who live and breathe all things wellness. A solo escape would, I believe, be one of the most beautiful ways to visit for those who are in need of some respite and grounding. But the stunning surroundings make it an equally as perfect destination for couples who want a private getaway.

Having said that, large suites with private pools also make Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel a fantastic option for families or small groups of friends who cherish peace, quiet and all things wellness.

The setting

(Image credit: Ana Lui)

Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel is nestled on the quiet north side of Ibiza, where nature grows wild and free. Its location makes it a hot spot for those who want seclusion—visited by A-listers, such as Gisele, Shakira and Rihanna.

This year sees the destination turn 20 years old, but its history goes back much further than that. The 24-bedroom agroturismo (essentially, a working farm and hotel) sits on a 180-acre estate, which has been owned by one the island's original farming families for over 100 years.

On the 25-minute drive from the airport, you see the island change in real time as you venture further north. While billboards advertising the latest club nights line the highways as you exit the airport, with a few turns you soon find yourself driving down dusty, gravelled roads surrounded by wild beauty as far as the eye can see. It becomes almost impossible to image the two worlds exist on the same small island.

As you drive up to Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel you're greeted by a traditional white finca, dripping in pink bougainvillea, surrounded by luscious green gardens, palm trees and cacti, all enveloping the tranquil river that provides a calming soundscape throughout the entire destination. Beyond that, you see sprawling farm land, growing the food served in Atzaró restaurants, and a sensationally fragrant orange grove which provides the majority of the island's oranges.

(Image credit: Ana Lui)

Upon setting foot into Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel, you get a real sense for what makes it so special as a destination. Firstly, the interiors are wonderfully traditional, but with a luxury bohemian edge that demonstrates just how thoughtfully orchestrated the whole experience is—think heavy, handcrafted woods, draping white linens and terracotta stone floors.

The crux of what makes the agroturismo so unique, however, is in its ability to create the perfect indoor/outdoor feeling. The buildings themselves are sprawling (but not far enough away from each other that walking feels like a chore), allowing the feeling of total seclusion wherever you are. Each element is joined together by wild gardens and cobbled paths. But, truthfully, the magic lies in its outdoor spaces. The heart of Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel is, without question, the outdoor spa pool (which I have no doubt you will have seen on Instagram at some point). The agroturismo hotel's restaurants champion outdoor dining (when weather permits, which it almost always does), allowing you to eat surrounded by the gardens. In the height of the season, you can experience outdoor film screenings, as well as unique al fresco dining and drinking experiences, as per the establishment's ever-evolving offering.

(Image credit: Ana Lui)

The agroturismo's hotel rooms are dotted around the estate. While larger suites sit just a couple of minutes' walk across the road, more rooms with balconies and private terraces are nestled throughout, with every room providing a feeling of seclusion and tranquility.

Inside, you'll find plush four-poster beds (that are every bit as comfortable as they look), a comfy living or working space and decadent bathrooms. All rooms feature a private terrace or balcony, with some featuring outdoor baths, pools and gardens.

The spa & programme

(Image credit: Rosie Randisi)

Atzaró group weaves wellness into everything it touches—and the agroturismo hotel is the beating the heart of Ibizan wellness. The spa is spectacular. Rid your mind of any ideas of traditional European spas—the one at Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel borrows the beauty of its natural surroundings to offer a truly unique outdoor experience.

The reception is surrounded by water covered in lilypads, and large, individual treatment rooms are a short hop across some skipping stones. Being a beauty editor, I want to give the treatment offering a special shout out. My massage (using Atzaró's custom-blended oils in its organic spa range, which are among the best I have ever smelled) was a stand-out moment of the entire trip. The therapist who did the treatment actually had to wake me up at the end. There is also a hammam, steam room, outdoor sauna pod and a decked jacuzzi nestled in among the kitchen garden.

It is critical here that I talk about the pools.While there are a total of four pools available for you to while away the day, the 43m-long spa pool is, without question, the star of the show. Filled with refreshing natural water, it was the one that I found myself lounging besides every day on a decadent day bed.

It is also worth mentioning here the array of other wellness experiences on offer. There is a daily schedule, with classes taking place in the agroturismo hotel's impressive fitness studio, as well as a fully-equipped gym. The schedule includes a variety of yoga and pilates classes.

The food

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

I don't consider myself too much of a foodie, but my fiancé certainly is—and we were both blown away by the quality of our meals. The agroturismo hotel features two restaurants, La Veranda and The Orange Tree (the latter of which is open July-September). While La Veranda delivers traditional Mediterranean delights and a truly sensational breakfast with both indoor and outdoor seating available, The Orange Tree is reserved for hot balmy evenings, where diners can eat outside under twinkling lanterns.

Both restaurants offer menus which have been designed around the fresh produce grown and harvested on the estate. Think fresh salads with vibrant leaves, the juiciest fruits the planet has to offer, croquettes that are worth writing home about and some of the most melt-in-the-mouth meat I've ever come across.

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

I also thinking the poolside bar menu is worth a special shoutout. If you don't fancy interrupting your relaxing spa afternoon, the bar menu mirrors a lot of the meals available at La Veranda for lunch—delivered straight to your day bed. Months later, and I'm still longing for that feeling of sipping on a freshly pressed juice while lounging under the mid-morning sun.

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

On the topic of food, ask any Ibiza frequenter and they will tell you that a trip to the island isn't complete without visiting Atzaró's sister establishment, Aubergine. It takes 15 minutes by car to travel to, and I truly can't recommend it more highly. Throughout summer, it becomes a destination in its own right—it is somewhere you could easily spend an entire afternoon. Also housed in a traditional finca, Aubergine is a sprawling network of pergolas brimming with creativity. From live music and outdoor barbecues to gallery showcasings and even a small boutique, it is the perfect place to grab drinks, an afternoon snack or indulge in a sit-down dinner in a more relaxed environment.

Don't miss

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

While the agroturismo hotel is all about gardens and greenery, it would be amiss to not to experience the serenity of Ibiza's beaches. Head down to Atzaró Beach at Cala Nova, a small but picturesque beach on the island's east coast. Just a 15-minute journey by car, you can book a day bed to lounge under the sun, treat yourself to a swim in the crystal waters and enjoy lunch at the adjoining restaurant.

Sustainability efforts

(Image credit: Ana Lui)

Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel is, hands down, one of the most inspirationally sustainable wellness locations I have visited—and I have visited many. The whole estate is rooted in agriculture and farming. Three hectares of organic farms and vegetable gardens supply not just the food for the agroturismo hotel, but Atzaró's other destinations on the island, too.

Beyond that, the estate's well generates its water supply, while electricity comes courtesy of 200 solar panels. If I ever needed to live off-grid (albeit in undeniable luxury), I would head straight there.

The cost

With prices starting from €245 a night, considering the fact I truly believe Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel is one of the most luxurious destinations I have ever visited, I'll absolutely be heading back year after year. The main hurdle? Nabbing a room before they sell out for the season. Availability starts from 1st March 2024.

Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel, Ibiza | atzaro.com