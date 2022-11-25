No more decanting! Airports could ditch 100ml rule for hand luggage by 2024

Just taking hand luggage on a flight definitely saves money, but having to decanter all your beauty products into 100ml bottles and containers is one of the worst jobs - ever.

Whether you can't live without your favourite face cream while you're on holiday or you hate having to pour that expensive serum into a tiny bottle then there could be good news on the horizon.

According to the BBC, a source revealed that the government is looking at using more advanced scanners at airport security, meaning bye bye to the 100ml rule on all liquids. The changes could reportedly be in place by mid-2024 - hurray!

The new 3D scanners have already been trialled in some airports, including London's Heathrow airport, and are able to identify foreign objects more clearly - but it could take nearly two years to get them installed in all airports all over the world.

The 100ml rule came into effect at all airports in 2006, which meant no liquid above this amount was allowed in hand luggage while bottled drinks aren't allowed in hand luggage at all.

The companies chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, told The Times (opens in new tab) newspaper: "We are slowly rolling them out. We have just started the expansion of the security area in Terminal 3 (Heathrow) which will have more CT scanners and have a deadline of mid-2024 from the [Department for Transport]. By then the normal passenger experience will be that liquids stay in bags."

The news will be a plus for the travel industry, which has been struggling since the pandemic. While this summer's shortage of airport staff, due to Covid, hit holidaymakers hard - with cancelled flights and lost luggage.

Next year could also prove to be expensive for British travellers too, as we are set to be charged for travelling to these European countries. Instead of entering for free we'll have to pay to enter 26 European countries as a change in the Schengen Area entry rules will require non-EU tourists to obtain a European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) visa.

The visas come into effect next year - but don't worry too much - the charge is only €7 (£6) per person.