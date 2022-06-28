British travellers are set to be charged for travelling to these European countries

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Holidays are well and truly back following the various travel bans and restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many are packing their best luggage with summer dresses and heading off for sunnier shores, ready to soak up the rays and kick back with a cocktail poolside.

However, things will be changing for Brits planning to travel to several European countries as a new visa is being introduced.

As reported by Chronicle Live, British travellers will have to pay to enter 26 European countries as a change in the Schengen Area entry rules will require non-EU tourists to obtain a European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) visa.

The EU’s ETIAS website says: ‘ETIAS will be a largely automated IT system created to identify security, irregular migration or high epidemic risks posed by visa-exempt visitors travelling to the Schengen States, whilst at the same time facilitate crossing borders for the vast majority of travellers who do not pose such risks.

‘Non-EU nationals who do not need a visa to travel to the Schengen area will have to apply for a travel authorisation through the ETIAS system prior to their trip.’

The change is due to come into force in 2023 and is applicable to British travellers aged between 18 and 70. The visa will cost €7 (£6).

Currently, the 26 countries that will require the visa are:

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

It is expected to extend to four more countries, including Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus and Romania.

While it should be a simple process, travellers will need a passport or equivalent and should ensure that they are prepared in advance as it could take up to 96 hours to obtain the ETIAS visa.

It will cover the Schengen Area, with the exception being the Republic of Ireland.