We've found the perfect hotel for that weekend in Paris

Why go

Any francophile worth their salt will know that the Eighth Arrondissement is the best enclave in which to lay your head when visiting Paris. Home to the Avenue des Champs Elysées and flanked by the Arc de Triomphe and Place de la Concorde, this famous (and famously chic) district is home to many hotels, but none quite like the Hôtel de Berri. It may be a new kid on the block, but the 5-star jewel in the Marriott International’s Luxury Collection is shrouded in history and already making its name with the fashion-week crowd. Standing on the former site of the royal nurseries, where countless mansions once occupied by some of the French capital’s greatest minds were later built, rich interiors, a sparkling cocktail bar, and lush garden marry to make this a Parisian experience worthy of a storybook. (Or at least, an episode of Emily in Paris.)

The vibe

In short? It’s quintessentially Parisian without straying into kitsch. The former address of fashion luminary Elsa Schiaparelli, 22 rue de Berri is today owned by the Dokhan family – AKA the Parisian hoteliers famous for creating the city’s first boutique hotel. Decorated by Philippe Renaud, who took inspiration from the postcode’s famous former residents, we reckon it’s the perfect mix of whimsy, tradition and eclecticism, with the greatest city in the world right on its doorstep.

The rooms

With 75 guest rooms and 35 suites – from Deluxe to the Parisian (more on that one in a sec) – the Hôtel de Berri has been designed to feel like an inviting French home. (Albeit, one with a garden-facing spa, Diptyque scents and heated marble flooring.) The neo-classical Parisian Suite is the largest of them all, taking inspiration from Elsa Schiaparelli’s love of light and space. But that doesn’t mean you have to book a suite to get the full Hôtel de Berri experience: guest rooms are also a cut above the rest, each individually designed, each serving five-star modern luxury on a platter.

The spa

Go to Paris for the shopping and stay for the spa. At least, stay for this one, with its Carita treatment rooms, tropical shower, and women’s only Hammams. Don’t feel like going out after a long day tramping the streets of the 8th Arrondissement? No problem, as Hôtel de Berri offers an in-room spa experience curated by Olivier Lecocq, AKA the French capital’s number one wellness whizz.

The food

When the mansion at 22 rue de Berri became home to Elsa Schiaparelli in 1937, she had a “cellar” built in the entresol on the garden level that she immediately dubbed a “bistro”. In its place today stands Le Schiap, a worthy tribute to the late fashion icon and home to some of the best Mediterranean cuisine in Paris. Working in tandem with the seasons, Chef Jimmy De Almeida’s menu features exceptional produce, with an impressive range of veggie, vegan and gluten free options, too.

The hotel’s other dining spot, Le Bizazz bar, is equally worth a stop-over if you’re in the French capital. With a view overlooking a quintessentially French wild garden, the hotel bar serves as a space for people to gather from breakfast to turn downs. Oh, and needless to say, the cocktail menu is spectacular.

How to book

Book via the Marriott website, or by calling +33 1 76 53 77 7. Prices start at €453 per night for a Deluxe Room.