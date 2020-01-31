‘The Greatest Showman’ immersive show is heading to the UK

When The Greatest Showman hit cinema screens in 2017, it became an instant hit. The musical, starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya, was a huge success across the globe and the chances are you’ve heard at least one of the songs even if you’re yet to watch the movie (ahem, probably Never Enough because it’s great).

And if you’re a big fan of the film, you’ll be delighted to know that an immersive The Greatest Showman experience is coming to the UK and it sounds pretty amazing.

While the exact location is being kept top secret, we do know that it’ll be hosted in Manchester in October.

The event offers fan the chance to sing along to the popular musical, with the top secret venue turning into a sparkling circus for you to sing and dance in this autumn.

There will be food and drinks with vegetarian and gluten options, and dressing up is encouraged – so get shopping for your best 19th century circus get up asap.

The Design My Night description reads: ‘Join us as we bring The Greatest Showman vibe to Manchester and dine in our immersive environment, for a limited time only sing a long with our cast and waiters to the classics!

‘We encourage you to dress up and sing along as we transform our secret location into a circus! So grab your costumes and polish off those outfits!

‘Be prepared to belt out those famous pop classics.’

It will be running on Saturday 3rd, Sunday 4th, Friday 23rd, Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th October, with booking slots available at 12.30pm, 4pm and 7.30pm. Each session lasts 90 minutes and will include live circus acts, music and more.

Tickets will set you back £50-£55 depending on the date and time.

So what are you waiting for?

Time to get practicing those high notes…